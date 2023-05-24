How to Watch the Tar Heel 250 Live

Race fans who want to see the ASA STARS National Tour Tar Heel 250 “Thursday Thunder In The Foothills” at Hickory Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 25 will have several options to catch the action.

Tickets to the Tar Heel 250 are available for purchase online by clicking here. For those who cannot attend, the event will be live-streamed on a trio of digital platforms via Pay-Per-View: The newly formed TrackTV.com, Racing America, and MidwestTour.tv.

TrackTV.com is an enhanced version of MidwestTour.TV offering additional programming and a more diverse lineup of motorsports including pavement, dirt, off-road and more. Current MidwestTour.TV subscribers will have full access to TrackTV.com programming.

Fans interested in following the entire season throughout the year can purchase this discounted bundle for $99.99 if they are Racing America or MidwestTour.tv subscribers, or $139.99 for non-subscribers.

A single-event pass for the Tar Heel 250, as well as all of the ASA STARS National Tour events, is also available for $29.99. Subscribers to RacingAmerica.TV or MidwestTour.TV can get a single-event pass at a discounted rate of $22.99.

RacingAmerica.TV: https:// offer.racingamerica.com/asa- stars-national-tour/

MidwestTour.TV: https:// midwesttour.tv/videos/25069

In addition to the live-streaming options, fans can watch all 10 events on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV.

Click here for more frequently asked questions on how to watch the ASA STARS National Tour live.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Hickory Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 25 for the Tar Heel 250, co-sanctioned with the ASA Southern Super Series.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, March 11. Bubba Pollard is the most recent winner with the series, besting a field of 52 drivers at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

For more information regarding the Southern Super Series, visit the series website at www.southernsuperseries.com . Follow us on Facebook at Southern Super Series, on Twitter at @SoSuperSeries, and on Instagram at @ officialsouthernsuperseries.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

