Indianapolis 500 Airs Live Nationwide on SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced today extensive programming plans for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of the race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 28. Pre-race coverage begins at 11 am ET on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (SiriusXM channel 160) and NBC Sports Audio (SiriusXM channel 85). Both channels are available to subscribers nationwide in their cars and on the SXM App.

SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation will also air live coverage the Indianapolis 500 Carb Day Practice session on Friday at 11 am ET.

Following the practice session, fans at the racetrack can watch two special SiriusXM shows as they broadcast from the SiriusXM set outside the Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the Miller Lite Carb Day festivities.

At 1 pm ET, James Hinchcliffe - a six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner who has competed in the Indy 500 11 times – will host his podcast, Off Track with Hinch and Rossi. Hinchcliffe’s regular co-host for the podcast, Alexander Rossi, will be in the field for Sunday’s race. Hinch’s co-host for this special episode will be comedian and IndyCar fan, Joey Mulinaro. The podcast episode will be available on all major podcast platforms on Friday evening.

Brick by Brick, SiriusXM’s exclusive INDYCAR show hosted by 2004 series champion Tony Kanaan and Jack Arute, will take the stage at the SiriusXM set from 2-4 pm ET. Kanaan won the 2013 Indy 500 and will be competing in the race for the 22nd time this weekend when he drives the No. 66 Chevy for Arrow McLaren. The show will debut Saturday at 1 pm ET on the NBC Sports Audio channel, and air throughout the weekend on NBC Sports Audio and INDYCAR Nation.

On both shows, the hosts will share an insider’s perspective on competing in the Indianapolis 500, and listeners will hear them interview several of the drivers who will be competing on the track on Sunday.

Two of the cars in the Indy 500 field this Sunday will display the SiriusXM logo. 2021 Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be going for a historic fifth Indy 500 victory when he takes the track on Sunday and SiriusXM will be along for the ride on the No. 06 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda he drives for Meyer Shank Racing. SiriusXM’s branding will also be on the No. 60 car driven by his MSR teammate, 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud.

On Monday, May 29, Diplo’s Revolution on SiriusXM (channel 52) will broadcast from the Indy 500 Snake Pit and air performances by Kaskade, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) and Jauz.

SiriusXM’s Listen Free event runs from May 25 through June 5, so everyone can listen to the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel and SiriusXM’s coverage of the Indianapolis 500. During the Listen Free event, anyone can turn on an inactive satellite radio and listen to more than 100 SiriusXM channels for free. Click here to learn more.

