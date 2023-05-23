Innovative Energy and Tony Kanaan Partner for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Innovative Energy, Inc., a leader in delivering high-performance reflective insulation products, announces it will join fan favorite, Tony Kanaan, as he chases the Borg-Warner Trophy for the final time in the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Kanaan is one of the most storied drivers in NTT INDYCAR SERIES history, and he’s long had an affinity for Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Affectionately known as ‘TK’, he is the only driver to lead the Indianapolis 500 in each of his first seven starts, and he is second among active drivers in most laps led with 352. Most notably, the universally adored Brazilian and Indianapolis resident caused the cheer heard around the world when he won the 2013 Indianapolis 500; a race that featured a record 68 lead changes.

While Kanaan is embarking on what will be his 22nd and final run in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, it marks Innovative Energy, Inc.’s foray into the sport. A family-owned company steeped in history of its own, Innovative Energy’s leadership appreciates the significance of riding along with one of INDYCAR’s most accomplished drivers on Memorial Day weekend at the Racing Capital of the World.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with Indy 500 Champion Tony Kanaan; he’s a proven winner that aligns well with our corporate philosophy of achieving greatness through consistent positive actions,” said Jonathon Hagarbome, President of Innovative Energy, Inc. “The timing was right for us to align with TK in this year’s Indianapolis 500 and create greater visibility around Innovative Energy. We touch the lives of every motorsport fan with our various offerings, so we actively seek out new ways of meeting the ever-changing needs of the marketplace. Similar to the INDYCAR SERIES, we do this with great care and consideration for our local community and our business's impact on our global environment.”

On Sunday, Kanaan and his No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet took their place among the fastest field in Indianapolis 500 history. TK cruised around the famed 2.5-mile oval at a blistering speed of 233.076 mph, placing him on the outside of row three, in the ninth position.

“I’m happy that Innovative Energy will be riding along with me on Sunday in my final Indianapolis 500,” said Kanaan. “I share their core values of doing business with integrity, and I’m impressed with the expansive offerings of their company. Jonathon (Hagarbome) joined us for qualifying Saturday and it was great having him on the track when I broke into the Top 12. I appreciate the support and look forward to giving them a fast ride on Sunday.”

Innovative Energy, Inc. stands proud as a family-owned company. After nearly four decades in business, I.E. remains a leader in delivering high-performance reflective insulation products to a growing market of energy-conserving industries. Their innovative insulation materials meet the requirements of a wide range of applications. They have evolved to offer commercial building and HVAC products, InsulTote insulated packaging, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) materials for RVs, and do-it-yourself solutions for homeowners. For more information, please visit www.insul.net.

PMI PR