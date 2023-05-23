Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Raises $1.7 Million for Victory Junction

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America today announced it raised more than $1.7 million after completing its 27th Anniversary Ride, which took place April 29 – May 5, 2023. Funds raised directly benefit Victory Junction – a camp in Randleman, North Carolina servicing children with chronic medical illnesses. The Ride’s donation supports summer camperships, building projects and maintenance programs – including upkeep of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Water Park.

Former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty led more than 125 motorcycles on a seven-day trek, covering over 1,500 miles across picturesque scenes in Nevada and Utah. The Ride started and ended in Salt Lake City, and made overnight stops in Ely, Tonopah, Las Vegas, Cedar City and Moab.

All along the Ride’s 2023 route, fans came from miles around to welcome the Ride, meet celebrity riders and support the cause. Highlights included visiting the Bonneville Salt Flats, venturing down the loneliest road in America (Highway 50), taking off-road Jeep tours in Tonopah, shutting down Las Vegas Boulevard with a police escort to The Mirage, lapping the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, riding scenic Highway 12 and Highway 14, passing through Capitol Reef National Park, receiving the first-ever key to the city in Hanksville, exploring Legends Motorcycle Museum and so much more.

“We had a phenomenal Ride! But I knew all along that Nevada and Utah would not disappoint. These are two of the most beautiful states to ride motorcycles in,” said Petty. “Everywhere we stopped, we were greeted with open arms from fans near and far. And we also had a handful of Victory Junction campers come out to see us along our route. Seeing their excitement and gratitude for our riders is incredible. It really puts into perspective what and who we are riding for. All of our miles lead to all of their smiles!”

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. Since it first began in 1995, the Ride has raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. As a result, the Ride has helped Victory Junction mobilize resources to provide over 115,000 camp experiences for children of all levels of abilities who are living with complex medical conditions at no cost to their families.

Funds were gathered from fans along the route, as part of the Ride’s “Small Change. Big Impact.” program, as well as donations made by generous sponsors, organizations, and the riders themselves.

“We could not do what we do each year on the Ride without the generosity of our sponsors,” said Petty. “Some of our sponsors have been a part of the Ride since the very beginning. They do so much more than just make contributions to support our cause. From providing gifts to our riders to funding meals, fuel and/or activities, they have a genuine passion for making the Ride a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

The 2023 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Cox Automotive, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, Wiley X, Blue Emu, Goody’s and Fuel Me.

This year’s Ride also featured several celebrity riders, including NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; NASCAR legends Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and NBC Sports NASCAR personality Rick Allen.

For more information about the 27th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America or to donate, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

