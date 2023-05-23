CELSIUS® Essential Energy Named as the Exclusive Energy Partner of Scuderia Ferrari for the 2023 US Grand Prix Races

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of lifestyle energy drink, CELSIUS®, announced a partnership with Scuderia Ferrari as the exclusive energy drink partner across all US Formula One Grand Prix races in 2023.

As part of this partnership, the CELSIUS® logo will appear on the team’s car, starting at the Miami Grand Prix, the first of the three US based races this season. In addition, CELSIUS® will provide fans and consumers with engaging digital and social media content dedicated to Scuderia Ferrari and with activations on and off track.

Speaking on the Partnership, “CELSIUS® shares Scuderia Ferrari’s superior commitment to innovation, excellence and performance,” said John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer of CELSIUS. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the sport’s most iconic brands as the Exclusive Energy Drink Partner for the 2023 US Grand Prix Races and to engage millions of Formula 1 enthusiasts. Ferrari has been an iconic brand in Formula 1’s long history and we are thrilled to power the team with CELSIUS® providing Essential Energy for peak performance. Competing at the highest level of performance is in our DNA at CELSIUS and having a partner who shares our mindset and passion for performance is a perfect match.”

CELSIUS® is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with a clinically proven formula of energy-boosting ingredients, 7 Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS® was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals, and elevate their everyday lives.