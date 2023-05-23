License Plate Bobble Series Unveiled on License Plates Day

To celebrate License Plates Date, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first License Plate Bobbles. Bobbles for all 50 states were released, and each bobble features the state’s current license plate design on a base with two large springs that provide maximum bobbling action for each license plate. License Plates Day is celebrated annually on April 25 to commemorate the first license plate in the U.S., which was issued in 1901.

The first license plate bobbles feature each state’s current design. The license plate, which is on a double spring for extra bobbing action, measures 3x6 inches, which is proportionate to actual license plates. Each bobble is individually numbered to each state’s year of statehood, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbles, which are expected to ship in August, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. A set of all 50 is available for $1,400.

License Plates Day is celebrated annually on April 25th to recognize the first license plate issued in the U.S., which was in 1901. Prior to that, there was no official marking or designation on any vehicle. In 1901, New York became the first state to issue a license plate on vehicles after Governor Benjamin Odell Jr. signed a new bill into law that required motor vehicle owners to be registered with the state. George F. Chamberlain is credited as the first person to receive a license plate for his vehicle. The trend was quickly picked up by West Coast states.

The U.S. took its lead from the Netherlands and France, which started a national database for license plates in the early-1890s. In 1903, Massachusetts was the first state to issue plates. In 1928, Idaho was the first state to put a logo on the plate (the “Idaho Potato”). Today, there are more than 250 million registered vehicles in the country, and each of them has a unique license number plate for a given state.

"We’re excited to be unveiling the License Plate Bobble Series License Plates Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The license plates of all 50 states are unique in their own way and we think these license plate bobbles are the perfect way for people to celebrate their favorite states.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Visit us online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.