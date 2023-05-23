FilterTime™ and Kenny Wallace Team Up for CARS Tour Showdown at Tri-County Speedway

Wallace will drive the No. 36 FilterTime™ Chevrolet for South Boston, Va.- based R&S Race Cars in the Late Model Stock event at the 4/10-mile banked asphalt short track in his CARS Tour debut. The CARS Tour event on Memorial Day weekend promises plenty of fireworks both on and off the track as the best Late Model competitors in the Southeast battle for a $30,000 winner’s payday. The race will signify Wallace’s return to asphalt competition for the first time since competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015 at Iowa Speedway. “I’ve been doing a lot of dirt racing over the last 15 years,” said Wallace. “I talked to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and told him that I wanted to do some asphalt racing. He told me I should try the CARS Tour Series. “I’m excited to realize my dream and race at Tri-County Speedway and partner up with a quality company like FilterTime and driving for a powerhouse team like R&S Race Cars.” Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, a 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver and current television analyst for NBC is equally excited about supporting Wallace in his return to asphalt racing, especially in the vastly popular CARS Tour Series, which he co-owns with Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, Cup team owner Justin Marks and former Cup Series driver and NBC television analyst teammate Jeff Burton. "I'm really excited about Kenny coming to race in the CARS Tour,” explained Earnhardt. “And I'm even more excited it'll be in a FilterTime™ car. When the chance came up to sponsor Kenny, Blake (Koch) and I both agreed it was an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up." Koch, a successful racer in NASCAR himself with 229 combined starts across the sport’s top-three series knows the benefit of having a star driver like Wallace representing their brand. “Kenny Wallace is one of the best there is at promoting his sponsors, for years I have been trying to think of a way to partner with him and this opportunity is the perfect fit,” offered Koch, a native of West Palm Beach, Fla. “Kenny shares our competitiveness, he is a great driver, and his hard work and perseverance are evident in his long NASCAR career. It’s a great and rewarding partnership.” Wallace, a native of St. Louis, Missouri with over 900 combined NASCAR starts echoed Koch’s sentiments. “My history with FilterTime™ founder Blake Koch goes way back to when we raced in NASCAR together, I’m honored to be part of the FilterTime™ family,” added Wallace, a nine-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner. “It is such a quality company with hard-working people, striving to make a difference in people’s lives. Please remember to sign up and get your monthly subscription for FilterTime™ air filters at FilterTime.com.” Did you know that air filters start at just $11.98 with FREE shipping! Founded in 2020 after former NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series crew chief Marcus Richmond and Steve Stallings purchased A&E Race Cars, R&S Race Cars now provides chassis for several Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour teams, while also fielding their own entries on-track in 2023. For more information about FilterTime or to start a subscription, please visit FilterTime.com or check out their social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For more on Kenny Wallace, please visit kennywallaceraces.com, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Instagram (@kennywallace36), Twitter (@Kenny_Wallace) and YouTube. Coverage of the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Old North State Nationals from the legendary North Carolina short track is set for Saturday, May 27, 2023, with flag-to-flag coverage available on FloRacing.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.