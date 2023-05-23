Barrett-Jackson to Bring its World-Renowned Automotive Lifestyle Event to Las Vegas, June 22-24, Featuring the 1972 De Tomaso Pantera from “Fast & Furious” Movie Series.

Barrett-Jackson , The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is shifting into high gear as it heads to the Entertainment Capital of the World for its annual Las Vegas Auction, June 22-24, 2023. Hosted in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center spanning 1.4 million square feet under one roof, this year’s three-day Las Vegas Auction will feature a docket filled with a diverse offering of collectible vehicles and automobilia, as well as dozens of interactive sponsor and exhibitor displays. Among the early consignments is the actual 1972 De Tomaso Pantera featured in “Fast Five,” the fifth film in the blockbuster “Fast & Furious” franchise and is selling with No Reserve. Auction guests may also join Toyota and Dodge for Thrill Rides on the Barrett-Jackson Performance Track or take a test drive in the all-new 2023 Lucid Air at the Lucid Driving Experience.

“Another record-setting year began in Scottsdale and continued through our Palm Beach Auction last month,” said Craig Jackson , chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We have built incredible momentum as we look toward Las Vegas, where we’ve hosted auctions since 2008. We have one of our most diverse dockets in the making with highly desirable collectible vehicles, including the 1972 De Tomaso Pantera that starred in the ‘Fast & Furious’ movie series, and a custom 1971 Ford Bronco that pays tribute to the year Parnelli Jones won his first Baja 1000.”

The 1972 De Tomaso Pantera “Fast Five” movie car appeared with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in the iconic train heist scene in “Fast Five.” The Pantera is powered by a 351ci Cleveland engine connected to a ZF 5-speed manual transmission and rides on the original movie car's 17-inch Campagnolo wheels. The current owner restored the Pantera after acquiring it in 2013 from a Universal Studios consignor. The Pantera comes with a limited-edition Hot Wheels model car and is pictured on the “Fast Five” limited-edition Hot Wheels packaging.

Also selling with No Reserve is a 1970 Dodge HEMI Challenger R/T that is one of approximately 136 HEMI 4-speed Challenger R/T hardtops built in 1970. It is powered by a matching-numbers 426ci HEMI V8 engine with a race HEMI camshaft and Hooker long-tube headers. Other key features include a matching-numbers New Process A833 4-speed manual transmission with Hurst pistol-grip shifter, the original Dana 60 rear axle with Sure-Grip differential and 4.10 ratio gears. The interior has a Rallye instrument cluster with trip odometer, wood-grain instrument panel, heater control, flood light, tachometer and a 2-watt AM radio. Rotisserie-restored and finished in its original black color using the correct TX9 paint, this piece of vintage American muscle also comes with a Wise Validation Report.

“Barrett-Jackson has demonstrated that the No Reserve docket is the absolute best way to grow the collector car hobby,” said Steve Davis , president of Barrett-Jackson. “We build each auction docket with the vehicles that collectors want and it’s the ideal way to demonstrate how the collector car hobby is thriving. We can’t wait to showcase some of the very best vehicles in demand right now in Las Vegas, including a date-code and part-number-correct 1968 GT500KR convertible.”

Crossing the auction block in Las Vegas, home of Shelby American, is a 1968 Shelby GT500KR convertible and 1968 Shelby GT500KR fastback . The four-time Mustang Club of America Concours Gold award-winning convertible is #4122 and is powered by its original Cobra Jet engine paired with an automatic transmission. It has 45,512 documented miles and includes a factory Build Sheet, Shelby order sheet, original dealer invoice and owner documentation. The “King of the Road” fastback is #2367 and is also powered by a Cobra Jet engine paired with an automatic transmission. It is one of only 1,053 fastbacks built in 1968, one of 95 in Highland Green and one of only 16 with Saddle trim.

Paying tribute to Parnelli Jones’ first Baja 1000 win, the 1971 Ford Bronco custom “Big Oly” tribute is powered by a Dart Block Ford engine paired to a 3-speed automatic transmission and is capable of producing 723 horsepower. Performance modifications include Ross 11-to-1 competition pistons, Ford Performance custom CNC heads, forged steel crank and Petersen 5-stage dry-sump pump system. In addition to being featured in national automotive publications, this “Big Oly” tribute vehicle was displayed at the San Diego Automotive Museum for two years and in the entrance of the Petersen Automotive Museum for the “Braving Baja – 1000 Miles to Glory” exhibit.

Contemporary custom vehicles will also be featured, including a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Hennessey Custom Edition “Resurrection” with a 1,200-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine connected to an upgraded 10-speed automatic transmission. Crossing the auction block with No Reserve in Las Vegas, this Hennessey conversion is Serial #01 out of 24 produced and has 1,438 actual miles.

Collector car enthusiasts interested in registering to bid for Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Las Vegas Auction may do so here . Those interested in being a part of the auction may consign their collector vehicle here .

To purchase advance tickets to the event, click here . On Location, Barrett-Jackson’s new VIP hospitality partner, is offering several VIP Experience packages, including access to Craig Jackson’s Skybox, the Luxury Lounge and the Staging Lanes for auction-goers interested in taking in all the auction action with a one-of-a-kind experience. To learn more about On Location’s offerings, click here .