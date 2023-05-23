With Veteran-Owned Partners in Tow, Stephanie Moyer Returns to Driver’s Seat to Make Charlotte Debut

The Highest Ranked Woman in the History of the ARCA Menards Series East will be back on track, and better than ever! After Taking a break from full time competition, Moyer is ready to represent her newfound partners behind the wheel of her #11 Fast Track Racing prepared car.

The Charlotte Memorial day weekend will be a special one for Moyer, not only as she lives in the area, but as she represents multiple Veteran-Owned and Operated businesses aboard her racecar. Victory Riding Academy, GY6 USA (Got Your Six USA), Speakeasy Pen Emporium & Supply join forces with Moyer’s 2 longtime partners, American Legion Post 473 and Evergreen Raceway, to create a star-studded tribute to those who gave all.

“I’m proud of the design we collaborated on, and will be running this weekend. It’s such an honor to work with my wonderful partners to pay tribute to our Fallen Veterans.” Said Moyer. “I Can’t thank them all enough for coming on board and making this happen!”

Stephanie Added, “From a competitor’s perspective, I am stoked to add another track to my repertoire, and I am looking forward to what other opportunities arise this season!”

The General Tire 150 from Charlotte Motor Speedway will take place Friday, May 26, 2023 and will be Live on Fox Sports 1, The Motor Racing Network and Streaming on the Fox Sports App at 6:00 PM ET.

Fast Track Racing PR