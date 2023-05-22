Denney, Toyota Go Wire-to-Wire in USAC Sweet Springs Win

Jacob Denney led all 40 laps on the way to winning the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series John Hinck Championship feature at the Sweet Springs Motor Complex Sunday. The victory is Denney’s second career USAC national midget feature win and his first with Toyota power.

Three different Toyota-powered drivers combined to win the three season-opening USAC events this weekend as Denney joined Ryan Timms and Zach Daum as 2023 winners.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Denney went straight to the lead on the opening lap in what would prove to be a dominating performance. By lap 16, he had pulled out to a full straightaway lead and had already caught lapped traffic before a caution bunched the field.

Denney once again took control of the race on the restart and was never headed on the way to a 1.4-second victory over second-place Daison Pursley.

Toyota drivers Taylor Reimer (fourth) and Bryant Wiedeman (fifth) joined Denney in the top five, while Justin Grant placed seventh, Jade Avedisian finished ninth and Gavin Miller brought it home in tenth.

Next up for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is Indiana Midget Week with seven races in eight days kicking off June 4 at Tri-State Speedway.

Quotes:

Jacob Denney, Tom Malloy/Trench Shoring: “This is huge. I was giving her all she had and almost turned it over there a couple of times. Lapped traffic got really tough. I just tried to hold my line and not do anything dumb, and it ended up working out. Everything just seemed to go my way tonight. I’m not usually known for running the top, but that’s all I’ve been running the past few races. This car just ran great. I can’t thank Jerome Rodela, Tom Malloy, my family and just everyone that gets you here.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Sweet Springs Sunday Feature Results

Jacob Denney – 1st

Taylor Reimer – 4th

Bryant Wiedeman – 5th

Justin Grant – 7th

Jade Avedisian – 9th

Gavin Miller – 10th

Cannon McIntosh – 14th

Ryan Timms – 15th

Jake Andreotti – 16th

Mitchel Moles – 17th

Mariah Ede – 18th

Chance Crum – 19th

USAC PR