Team Construction Winners Circle Program Set To Launch At Hickory ASA STARS Tar Heel 250

The ASA STARS National Tour Team Construction Winners Circle program for the 2023/2024 season will begin at the Tar Heel 250 this Thursday evening, May 25 at Hickory Motor Speedway. The Car Owner incentive program, sponsored by Team Construction, has been created to reward those team owners who support the Series.

All car owners who have met the eligibility requirements during the first three ASA STARS National Tour races will be eligible for bonus money starting at Hickory, and for the remaining seven events of the 2023 season.

The Team Construction “A” Winners Circle program will pay a $700 bonus to the top ten teams in owner’s points who have met the eligibility requirements. Teams who rank 11th-20th in Owner Points positions are eligible for a $200 per race bonus.

Car owners whose team(s) competes in nine of the ten ASA STARS National Tour events will make up the “A” and “B” Winners Circle Program, making the Tar Heel 250 a very important first step in program eligibility.

Through the first three events, 17 car owners have fielded cars at all races. An additional 12 teams have run two of the three races so far, and will forfeit eligibility if they miss another race. Other eligibility requirements include membership, filing race entries in a timely fashion, and remaining in good standing with the ASA STARS National Tour.

Donnie Mingus, President and CEO of Team Construction, has long had a strong passion for short track racing.

“In my teen years I followed Gardner Racing out of Louisville, KY when they raced in the ASA series,” Mingus stated. “I am a true fan of the sport and I am pleased to be on board this year helping the racers race.”

In addition to the per-race bonus money payable for 2023, teams will be vying for seeding positions for the Winners Circle program for 2024.

“Team Construction has been a great supporter of short track pavement racing for a long time,” commented Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises, which owns and operates the ASA STARS National Tour. “With their support, we are able to provide a more robust Winners Circle program for the teams and offer bonus opportunities to more teams.”

Eligibility for both the “A” and “B” plans per-event bonus is contingent upon the following:

Car owner must be fully licensed with the ASA STARS National Tour, and maintain membership in good standing.

Car owner must be the legally registered entity on each event entry blank, as the designated car owner and “payee” prior to the early entry deadline

as the designated car owner and “payee” prior to the early entry deadline Car owner must present the same car number at all ASA STARS National Tour events.

Car owner MUST compete in 90% of the ASA STARS National Tour events. Anything less than 90% attendance will result in removal from the bonus program.

The top ten eligible teams in car owner points teams will receive the $700 per-race bonus. Should a top ten points team in the program miss more than one race, the next highest car owner in points will move into the Winners Circle “A” program.

The next ten eligible teams in car owner points will receive the $200 per-race bonus. Should a team in the program miss more than one race, the next highest car owner in points will move into the Winners Circle “B” program.

Teams running 90% of the events in 2023 will be seeded according to final owner points into the 2024 Winners Circle program.

