Grant Sexton Gets His First Shot at the Famous Thunderbowl Raceway This Saturday

Rising USAC/CRA teenage star Grant Sexton will continue to live his sprint car racing dream this Saturday night, May 20th, when he makes his first-ever appearance at the Stone Chevrolet, GMC, Buick Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. It is a track the young driver has always wanted to race on.

Known as one of the quickest and toughest tracks in the “Golden State,” the Thunderbowl is not for the faint of heart. Promoted by NHRA Top Fuel driver Steve Faria, young Sexton was first supposed to race there on March 25th, but that show was canceled due to rain. Perhaps that was a blessing in disguise for the young racer as he is a totally different driver than he was at the end of March. Through the first five USAC/CRA races of 2023, the affable teen made the A main three times. His best finish of the three was a 12th at Perris on April 15th. His other two results up to that time were a 16th and a 19th.

Since the April 15th race, Sexton has contested three more USAC/CRA races and has placed sixth, seventh, and 12th. The sixth-place finish, which came at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway two weeks ago, was the best of his brief 410 career. That finish may have been superseded by his April 22nd seventh-place ending at Kings Speedway in Hanford. In that 30-lapper, Sexton seemed destined to record his first-ever top-five as he had driven his way up to fourth with just two laps to go. However, a wild battle for position saw him slip back to seventh at the checkered flag.

Sexton’s ever-growing skills in a 410 sprint car have seen him rise in the series point standings. For the first time since he started racing in the series, the 18-year-old Lakeside, California resident will come into Saturday’s battle on the tough bullring ranked in the top 10 in the USAC/CRA standings. He will start the night in ninth with 282 points. He also has a commanding 142-point advantage in the Rookie of the Year chase.

Not all this week’s news emanating from the Sexton Gatlin Racing camp has to do with the teenage star. His father Brent, a three-time lightning sprint car champion and the current leader in the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Series, is poised and ready to make his first-ever start in a full-size sprint car. The newly turned 51-year-old will make his debut in the Perris Auto Speedway Senior Sprints at the annual “Salute to Indy” on May 27th.

Spectator gates will open at 4:00 at the famous Thunderbowl with qualifying at 6:00 and racing at 7:00. In addition to the USAC/CRA 410 Sprint Cars, the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s will also be in action. Adult tickets are $30.00 (grandstands) and $25.00 (bleachers). For seniors, tickets are priced at $28.00 and $23.00. Kids 6-12 are $15.00 and $13.00 and children 5 and under are free. The Thunderbowl is located on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare (93274). The website is http://www.thunderbowlraceway.com/ and the office phone is (559) 688-0909.

If you or your company is interested in becoming a partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2023, please call (619) 454-6945 or E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mail to.

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

