Sport Clips Renews Srx Series Sponsorship for 2023 Season

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and Sport Clips Haircuts have announced they will continue their partnership for the 2023 season. The nation's leading provider of men's and boys' haircare will again serve as the primary sponsor of NASCAR Hall of Famer and 2000 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Bobby Labonte.

On July 9, 2022, Labonte and Sport Clips collectively visited victory lane for the first time in the SRX Series when the Texas native out-hustled a hard-charging Marco Andretti and Matt Kenseth to take the checkered flag in Nashville. Labonte finished third in the 2022 SRX overall standings with just five points separating him from the championship trophy.

“Sponsorship of Bobby Labonte in the SRX Series has been a great addition to our Sport Clips Racing program,” said Gordon Logan, founder and chairman of Sport Clips. “Bobby’s history with our long-time partner in NASCAR Joe Gibbs Racing makes our partnership with Bobby even more meaningful. To see Bobby take the checkered flag last year representing Sport Clips Haircuts was another milestone for our race program, the fifth driver in three different series to bring home the winner’s trophy for us.”

“First of all, I am always excited for the opportunity to race in the SRX series, I so look forward to each year and being able to compete against some of the greatest drivers ever,” said NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte. “I am so excited that Sport Clips is back on board with me again this year. Their involvement in SRX and Motorsports in general is great to see. I look forward to representing such a great company and look forward to getting back to victory lane and battling for a championship with them this year.”

“It’s very exciting for me to announce the return of Sport Clips to SRX racing and the car of Bobby Labonte,” said SRX CEO, Don Hawk. “In their first season with us they came away with a very big win at Nashville Fairgrounds. Welcome back Sport Clips.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

