Thomas Nepveu is Back on Track at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this Weekend!

It's time for the first NASCAR Pinty's road course event. Thomas Nepveu will be competing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this weekend in the eBay Motors 200, a 200 kilometres race.

Nepveu will drive the #24 Evirum | Pétrole Bélanger | Home Hardware Nepveu car prepared by Jacombs Racing to complete 51 laps of the event on Sunday afternoon.

"I've been following the races at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park since I started racing, but I've never been there," said Nepveu, as this will be his first time driving a car at the Ontario track. "I've been to the go-kart track many times but never the main complex.

However, it is no longer unfamiliar territory, as he tested there with Jacombs Racing two weeks ago. "It went well in testing; I got to know the track and the car a little bit better."

He said, "I'm looking forward to being back on track with the NASCAR Pinty's field, the drivers in this series are extremely good and competitive, and I had fun at Sunset Speedway."

The weekend will begin with a practice session on Saturday at 1:00 pm, followed by qualifying at 5:05 pm. The green flag for the race will be given at 1:10 pm. The event will be broadcast live on TSN+ and FloRacing.

Thomas Nepveu PR