KECO Rides with Multiple Indy 500 Stars

Anything can happen in professional motorsports, but KECO Coatings’ logo has a very good chance of being seen on the sides of a top contender and perhaps even the winner of the Indianapolis 500 May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

KECO is an official partner of the Arrow McLaren INDYCAR team. The drivers of its four cars entered in this year’s Indianapolis 500 finished second, third, fourth, and fifth in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” last year.

In 2022 Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist finished second and fourth in the Indianapolis 500. Alexander Rossi joined the team this year, and he came in fifth in last year’s Indianapolis 500 driving for Andretti Autosport. These three drivers are competing in the full 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule driving for Arrow McLaren. Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 driving for Andretti Herta Autosport.

Tony Kanaan will join Arrow McLaren for this year’s Indianapolis 500, after which he’ll retire from driving in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ending a 25-year INDYCAR career. He finished third in the Indianapolis 500 last year driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. Kanaan won the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 driving for KV Racing Technology.

Last year Arrow McLaren also fielded a car for Juan Pablo Montoya in the Indianapolis 500. The two-time winner came from 30th to 11th in a one-off effort. He won the race in 2000 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing and in 2015 with Team Penske.

O’Ward will be in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet; Rosenqvist in the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet; Rossi in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, and Kanaan in the No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Being associated with the stars of motorsports is nothing new for KECO Coatings, which is based in Indianapolis and also has a facility in Statesville, N.C., to serve its many NASCAR customers. KECO has been supplying coating processes to the racing and high-performance industries since 1983. This year marks KECO’s 26th season as a sponsor of Sam Schmidt, a founder of what is now Arrow McLaren, which is one of the longest partnerships in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

KECO Coatings uses racing to showcase the technical expertise and resources it brings to its customers and as a mobile laboratory for research and development. For example, KECO applies data gathered on the racetrack to improve its coating processes used on exhaust systems, suspension systems, and other racing components, as well as other industries’ applications.

The passion for success and intense competition seen in motorsports are directly compatible to the passion KECO displays in business by providing its customers the most technologically advanced coatings at the most competitive prices possible.

“KECO is at the top of the coatings business, and we’re committed to staying there,” said Mike Klinge, president of KECO Coatings. “We work hard to supply coatings that will protect components as much as possible despite the stress they are put under in applications like professional motorsports, and we have the experience and technical knowledge behind us to offer the best coatings available. This not only affects performance, but it saves money in the long run.

“We enjoy meeting the challenges teams like Arrow McLaren often present to us,” he added. “Whatever the industry, KECO is committed to working with our customers to provide solutions that will provide the upmost performance and protection.”

For more information please see kecocoatings.com.

KECO PR