Four Formula One Drivers Who Raced in NASCAR

While NASCAR and Formula One are both motor racing series that employ the best drivers in the world, they could not be more different from each other. The style of car driven in NASCAR is more akin to a road car, while F1 cars are a unique experience from a handling standpoint.

Given the popularity of these sports among worldwide fanbases, there is always a lot of interest in drivers who may switch between these popular series.

Transitioning from Formula One to NASCAR can seem daunting, as the cars handle very differently. Drivers must also be wary of the oval track layouts of most American circuits compared to F1 tracks.

Only a few drivers have achieved success in both forms of motor racing. Below is our rundown of famous Formula One drivers who have also raced in a NASCAR event.

1. Jim Clark

An outstanding Formula One driver in the 1960s, Jim Clark, won his first race in 1962 at the Belgian Grand Prix. He succeeded in other races that year before stepping up a level the following season.

Clark won the F1 title in 1963 and 1965, earning his place in the sport’s illustrious history. However, he was never one to stick around in one racing series for very long.

Feeling like he had achieved everything he could manage in F1, Clark turned to NASCAR for his racing thrills. He moved on to the American series by 1967.

Clark raced for John Holmon and Ralph Moody during his first NASCAR race in North Carolina that year. Sadly, Clark passed away in a Formula Two accident in 1968.

2. Juan Pablo Montoya

While Juan Pablo Montoya never won a Formula One World Championship, he won several races. Montoya was seen as the next golden boy of the sport when he first emerged as a raw and brave driver in 2001.

The Colombian’s tussles with the likes of Michael Schumacher were thrilling for fans of the sport. Despite enjoying a lot of success in F1, Montoya wanted to try a different sport by 2006.

Instead of continuing with F1, Montoya chose to try his hand at NASCAR. The move inspired the South American, as he won the NASCAR Cup Series on two occasions and claimed numerous other honors in the sport between 2006 and 2014.

3. Jacques Villeneuve

Former Formula One World Champion and one of the best-rated drivers of his generation Jacques Villeneuve is another driver who could resist the lure of NASCAR.

Villeneuve won the F1 title in 1997, having already claimed glory at the Indianapolis 500 two years previously. A long and successful F1 career was not enough for the Canadian, as he eventually moved on to NASCAR.

While he was a top driver in F1, Villeneuve found it much harder to show the same skill level in NASCAR. Most of his years on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit were unsuccessful.

Even though he never hit the heights he may have expected in NASCAR, Villeneuve was not one to give up. He continued racing into his 40s and recently qualified for the 2022 Daytona 500 at 50.

4. Kimi Raikkonen

Former Formula One World Champion Kimi Raikkonen is an iconic name in the sport and a true legend. A career that saw him drive for teams such as McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus, and Alfa Romeo included a single F1 title and plenty of race wins.

For a time, Raikkonen was considered the most naturally gifted and rapid racer in the sport. He had two stints in F1, leaving the sport midway through his career to try his hand at rally racing.

The lure of F1 did eventually see Raikkonen return to the sport. He raced for Lotus for several years, winning a race with the unfancied team. His displays earned him a move back to Ferrari, where he won his sole F1 title in 2007. Raikkonen teamed up with Fernando Alonso and then Sebastian Vettel for the Scuderia but could not bring the glory days back to the Italian team.

Kimi was not done racing when he eventually retired from Formula One in 2021. He then moved on to NASCAR in 2022, trying his hand at the American championship. Raikkonen participated in both the Truck and Xfinity Series events that year.

Even though he could only manage a low finish during his NASCAR events, Raikkonen was full of praise for the series. He enjoyed the experience and appreciated the challenge of driving NASCAR vehicles around intense oval tracks. Given he is still in racing shape, Raikkonen may be back for more events stateside in the coming years.