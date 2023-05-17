Eddie Tafoya Jr. Qualifies for Both Mains in Eldora Speedway Debut

Ohio’s Eldora Speedway is one of the most famous and fastest dirt tracks in the world. Over the decades, its famous high banks and high speeds have put fear in the hearts of many racecar drivers. One driver who was not intimidated by the track’s reputation was Chino Hills, California racer Eddie Tafoya, Jr. The rising star took on the track for the first time in the USAC National Sprint Car Series “Let’s Race Two” on May 5th and 6th. Each night he qualified for the main event.

Thirty-five cars signed in for the opening night of the two-night affair. Tafoya, 25, managed to draw a number in qualifying that put him in the second to the last pair on the track. Thinking the outside was gone by that time, he steered the #51T onto the steeply banked surface for his two laps on the clock. The dark-haired racer kept the car on the low line and sped around the bottom. For as late as he went out, he ended up doing well with a lap of 18.269. That was good enough for the 25th best time.

For his heat race, Tafoya was on the inside of row four in the seventh position for the start. He ended up finishing eighth. That meant he had to go to the B main event for another shot at qualifying for the 30-lap A.

The 12-lap B main was transferring six cars to the A. So, that meant Tafoya only had to pass one car for his ticket to the big dance. However, that could sound like a tall order considering he had never been there and the track’s reputation for separating the men from the boys. Somebody apparently forgot to remind Tafoya of that. The rising star looked like Mike Tyson charging out of his corner at the opening bell of a championship fight when the green flag flew. On the second lap, needing only to pass one car to make it into the main event, he passed four! That put him in third place, and he remained there to earn a ticket into the main event on his first-ever appearance at Eldora.

For his initial 30-lapper in Ohio, Tafoya was starting on the inside of the 11th row in the 21st position. When the 24 cars charged into turn one, he was originally in 22nd. Like usual, he began to pick off cars on lap two when he moved up to 21st. On the 3rd go around, he passed a couple of more cars and was quickly up to 19th. At the end of the fifth lap, he had taken over 18th. He stayed there for eight laps before dropping back to 19th and remaining there for the duration of the race.

Night number two at Eldora saw Tafoya switch strategies and move up to the top in qualifying. The fastest of his two laps was 16.908. That was over a second faster than his Friday effort and was good for 26th quickest in the 35-car field.

For his night #2 eight lap heat race, Tafoya began and finished seventh. That meant another trip to the B main. This time he was starting eighth and only had to pass two cars to get into the A. Showing a flare for the dramatics, Tafoya was eighth for the first seven laps. A lap eight yellow saw him pick up one spot to seventh. From the time the green lights flashed back on until lap 11, he remained one position out of the transfer. But with dramatics akin to an NHL hockey overtime, Tafoya swept wide off turn two. Keeping his foot planted on the wide line, he snagged the final transfer spot coming off turn four just before the white flag and qualified for his second Eldora Speedway main in 24 hours.

The 30-lap Saturday A main event at Eldora was the last of Tafoya’s first ever weekend at the track in the “Buckeye State.” For the second night in a row, He was starting in the 21st spot. Initially, the 2019, USAC/CRA and USAC Southwest Series Rookie of the Year, ran in 24th. After briefly sliding into 22nd, he dropped back to 23rd on the eighth go around. He stayed eighth until a late race red flag halted the action with about 10 laps to go. Soon after the race restarted, Tafoya flew into 21st and then drove into the 20th position with nine laps remaining and stayed there through the finish.

Tafoya had a very good introduction to the famed track that is known for not taking any prisoners. He made the main event each night and rolled the car back into the trailer with no damage.

“Any track you go to running 120 miles per hour right on the wall is going to be scary,” Tafoya said. “As you can see, people like Justin (Grant) are just banging it off the fence to win races there so you definitely have to put it aside if you want to do good. Set up-wise it was a little bit different. It was more aggressive than I thought it was going to be, just the tightness of the car wise.”

“I always hope to do well,” Tafoya responded when queried on how he thought he would do going into the weekend. “I have good equipment and have definitely been getting experience under my belt the last couple of years. I feel like it is kind of to the point where it is my job to show up and do that good for my parents, myself, and everyone else who helps me out. I was happy with it.”

“We definitely had to work for both of those (mains),” Tafoya resumed. “Being so late in qualifying, we were the second to last pair both nights. One day (Friday) I tried the bottom because I thought the top was gone. The next night I ran the top. Kind of put us right around the same spot starting pretty deep in the heats. That track has so much momentum. When everyone is that fast it is kind of hard to make up ground and make passes. Luckily in both B mains, I was able to move around, find some speed and find some grip.”

After just a handful of races, Tafoya is 22nd in USAC National Sprint Car points and is only 10 markers out of 19th.

Up next on his schedule is a trip to the "Sprint Car Capital of the World," Iowa's Knoxville Raceway, for the June 3rd and 4th USAC National Series races. However, he is currently back in So Cal for the next couple of weeks. If anyone is looking for a competitive driver for the USAC/CRA race on Saturday, May 20th at Tulare's Thunderbowl Raceway or the Salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway on May 27th, Tafoya is available.

