Kevin Cywinski, Jeff Neal Named “Guests of Honor” for North Wilkesboro

Two stars from the original ASA Racing Series have been named “Guests of Honor” for the ASA STARS National Tour ECMD 150 event at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Jeff Neal, the 1988 ASA Pat Schauer Memorial Rookie of the Year, and Kevin Cywinski a three-time champion for the original ASA Series, have accepted invitations to serve as “Guests of Honor” for the Tuesday night, May 16 ASA STARS National Tour event at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Cywinski, the 1997 ASA ACDelco Challenge Series Champion who would also go on to win the last two Series titles of the original ASA in 2003 and 2004, won 15 races over the course of 8 seasons. After winning the 1995 ARTGO Challenge Series championship, Cywinski, from Mosinee, WI moved up to ASA in 1996, earning Pat Schauer Memorial Rookie of the Year honors.

Neal, originally from Lake Villa, IL, grew up in the sport of racing. His father, Ron Neal, founded Prototype Racing Engines, and found huge success on the short tracks of the Midwest, powering race wins in ASA and ARTGO for drivers such as Mark Martin and Alan Kulwicki.

Jeff Neal raced on and off in ASA and ARTGO throughout the 1980’s and made occasional starts in the old All-Pro Series. After winning the 1988 ASA Rookie of the Year award, Neal would move on to make several starts in what was then known as the NASCAR Busch Series.

Single-day general admission tickets for the May 16 ASA Stars ECMD 150 are $30 and available at www. northwilkesborospeedway.com. Children six and under are admitted free. Advance parking is also available for purchase online. Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Georgia racer Casey Roderick won the Sunshine State 200. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner with the series, taking the win at Madison International Speedway on May 7.

The ECMD 150 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Southern Super Series, which will be the third race of the ASA SSS season. William Byron and Casey Roderick won the first two races at New Smyrna Speedway and Five Flags Speedway.

