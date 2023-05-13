Saturday, May 13

Edit item Landmark Recovery Announces Exciting New Sponsorship with Rising Race Car Driver Madison Snyder

Racing News
Saturday, May 13 1
Landmark Recovery Announces Exciting New Sponsorship with Rising Race Car Driver Madison Snyder

 Landmark Recovery, a leading addiction treatment company, is thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with up-and-coming stock car driver Madison Snyder. This dynamic collaboration aims to raise awareness about addiction recovery while supporting Snyder's promising racing career throughout the 2023 season.

Madison Snyder, a talented and dedicated racer from Richland, MI, has made a name for herself on the stock car racing circuit with her impressive driving skills and determination to succeed. Landmark Recovery recognizes the value of Madison's endorsement and will work together to promote the powerful message of #RacingforRecovery.

As part of this partnership, Snyder's race car and trailer will showcase a captivating Landmark Recovery design, and she will don a custom fire suit featuring Landmark Recovery's colors and an approved patch. Madison will also participate in appearances and events to strengthen the relationship between her racing career and Landmark Recovery's mission.

Fans can expect to see Madison's involvement with Landmark Recovery on social media, using the hashtag #RacingForRecovery, and during her appearances on Landmark Recovery's podcast, as well as other media engagements throughout the year.

Landmark Recovery has created a dedicated webpage on their website to celebrate the partnership, and will regularly be updating fans with Madison's race results and providing behind-the-scenes glimpses into her racing journey.

"We are incredibly excited to sponsor Madison Snyder and unite our passion for addiction recovery with the exhilarating world of NASCAR," said John Hood, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Landmark Recovery. "Together, we hope to inspire fans and spread the message of hope, strength, and perseverance."

For more information about the partnership and to follow Madison Snyder's racing career, please visit the Landmark Recovery website at landmarkrecovery.com.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« The best of South Florida is on display at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top