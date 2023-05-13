New study reveals the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the most affordable events of the season for ticket prices and travel

|
Rank
|
Location
|
Circuit
|
Average 3-day ticket price
|
Average price per night / 3-star hotel.
|
Average 'cheapest' flight price
|
Total cost
|
1
|
Barcelona
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|
£353
|
£177
|
£243
|
£773
|
2
|
Spielberg
|
Red Bull Ring - Spielberg
|
£423
|
£93
|
£406
|
£922
|
3
|
Monza
|
Monza Circuit
|
£825
|
£189
|
£129
|
£1,143
|
4
|
Baku City
|
Baku Circuit
|
£531
|
£120
|
£541
|
£1,192
|
5
|
Imola
|
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|
£990
|
£91
|
£155
|
£1,236
|
6
|
Zandvoort
|
Circuit Zandvoort
|
£1,188
|
£125
|
£96
|
£1,410
|
7
|
Sakhir
|
Sakhir Circuit
|
£741
|
£517
|
£498
|
£1,756
|
8
|
Stavelot
|
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|
£1,580
|
£162
|
£117
|
£1,858
|
9
|
Jeddah
|
Jeddah Circuit
|
£1,025
|
£131
|
£778
|
£1,935
|
10
|
Yas Island
|
Yas Marina Circuit
|
£1,324
|
£197
|
£497
|
£2,018
The most affordable Formula One ticket on our list is the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. With a capacity of 140,700, this all-rounder circuit costs just £353 on average for the three-day ticket price.
Barcelona is the most affordable F1 destination. Tickets for the F1 event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya cost just around £353, the average price per night in a 3-star hotel is £177, and a return flight is £243 - totalling just £773 altogether.
The most expensive Formula One destination is Suzuka, Japan with the average price of a ticket, hotel and flight costing approximately £4,899.
You can purchase the cheapest F1 VIP experience in Austria at the Red Bull Ring - Spielberg, where the average VIP ticket price is £1,608.
You can access the full research here: https://www.slingo.com/blog/lifestyle/most-expensive-formula-one-destinations/