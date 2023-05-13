New study reveals the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the most affordable events of the season for ticket prices and travel

The team at Slingo have looked at flight prices, as well as accommodation costs and the cost of a three-day ticket for 2023’s racing season, to establish which are the most expensive and the cheapest F1 destinations of the year.

The top 10 most affordable F1 tickets:

Rank Country City Circuit Average 3-day ticket price 1 Spain Barcelona Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya £353 2 Austria Spielberg Red Bull Ring - Spielberg £423 3 Azerbaijan Baku City Baku Circuit £531 4 Bahrain Sakhir Sakhir Circuit £741 5 Italy Monza Monza Circuit £825 6 Italy Imola Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari £990 7 Saudi Arabia Jeddah Jeddah Circuit £1,025 8 Australia Melbourne Albert Park Circuit £1,117 9 Netherlands Zandvoort Circuit Zandvoort £1,188 10 Abu Dhabi Yas Island Yas Marina Circuit £1,324

Azerbaijan ranks in third place as the most affordable F1 event to buy a ticket for - averaging £531 in total for a three-day ticket. The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place over 51 laps of the 6.003-kilometre Baku City Circuit on Sunday 30th April. The Baku Circuit is located in Baku City and was constructed near Baku Boulevard.

The most affordable Formula One ticket on the list is the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. With a capacity of 140,700, this all-rounder circuit costs just £353 on average for the three-day ticket price.

In second place is the Red Bull Ring - Spielberg circuit. Located in a breathtaking region with beautiful countryside, the Austrian Grand Prix is currently priced at an average of £423 for a three-day ticket.

The top 10 most affordable F1 destinations:

Rank Location Circuit Average 3-day ticket price Average price per night / 3-star hotel. Average 'cheapest' flight price Total cost 1 Barcelona Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya £353 £177 £243 £773 2 Spielberg Red Bull Ring - Spielberg £423 £93 £406 £922 3 Monza Monza Circuit £825 £189 £129 £1,143 4 Baku City Baku Circuit £531 £120 £541 £1,192 5 Imola Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari £990 £91 £155 £1,236 6 Zandvoort Circuit Zandvoort £1,188 £125 £96 £1,410 7 Sakhir Sakhir Circuit £741 £517 £498 £1,756 8 Stavelot Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps £1,580 £162 £117 £1,858 9 Jeddah Jeddah Circuit £1,025 £131 £778 £1,935 10 Yas Island Yas Marina Circuit £1,324 £197 £497 £2,018

Looking at flight prices and costs of accommodation stays, the study also revealed that Baku City is the 4th most affordable F1 destination.

The average price per night for a 3-star hotel is £120, and the average cheapest flight price to Baku City is £541. Including the cost of a 3-day ticket (£531), the total cost is just £1,192 - making this Grand Prix round one of the most affordable of the season, according to the study.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya takes the top spot as the most affordable Formula One destination. Situated in one of Spain’s most popular cities, it costs just around £773 (€866 | $936) in total for a ticket, hotel and a return flight.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria is the second most affordable options when it comes to the total price of a ticket, hotel and flights. On average it costs approximately £922 (€1,031 | $1,112).

The Italian Grand Prix, set to happen at the Monza Circuit, takes third place as one of the most affordable Formula One destinations. As a popular racecourse in Italy, it is also reasonably priced, the average cost of a race ticket, hotel and flight is approximately £1,143 in total.

Further Insights:

The most expensive Formula One destination is Suzuka, Japan with the average price of a ticket, hotel and flight costing approximately £4,899 .

You can purchase the cheapest F1 VIP experience in Austria at the Red Bull Ring - Spielberg, where the average VIP ticket price is £1,608.

