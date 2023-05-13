Four amazing evenings of concerts for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary

Saturday, May 13

At 4pm on Saturday 10 June, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the fourth round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, will celebrate its centenary. After announcing the highlights on the programme of festivities last December and the Entry List in February, it is now time to reveal the bands and artists who’ll be entertaining us live at the race! 
 
Wednesday 7 June 2023, from 8pm: first part then ZAZIE
The last time the French songwriter and performer was on the road was with her hugely successful ZAZIESSENCIEL TOUR and Zazie is now back to perform live with her AIR TOUR, showcasing the exhilarating single LET IT SHINE and her new project AILE-P. Zazie and her troop can’t wait to share their tracks trackside! 
 
Thursday 8 June 2023, from 8pm: first part then RAZORLIGHT
The Razorlight story has all the makings of a classic rock’n’roll yarn except that, until recently, it had one major flaw – a messy ending. It’s an epic saga featuring a meteoric rise to fame, millions of album sales, some era-defining anthems, countless magazine covers, a wardrobe full of white jeans, Live 8, and a series of break-ups... They were a band that put an amazingly fiery performance on stage, but unfortunately that fiery side cost them dearly behind the scenes. They came, they conquered, then they parted and the various band members went their separate ways. Yes, that ending definitely needed reworking... So, when in April 2021, Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo announced that they had started working together again for the first time in over a decade, it was a chance to add another, more satisfying chapter to the story. So, Razorlight are back and our lives are all the brighter for it!
 
Friday 9 June 2023, from 8pm: first part then BOB SINCLAR
French electronic music producer and DJ Christophe Le Friant, better known as Bob Sinclar, put French house music at the top of the bill across the world in the late 1990s and the 2000s. In the mid-2000s, his trio of albums Western DreamSoundz of Freedom and Born in ’69 went gold in France. His track Love Generation topped the charts worldwide in 2005, and he was nominated for a Grammy the following year for another hit song, World, Hold On (Children of the Sky), featuring Steve Edwards. 
 
Saturday 10 June 2023, from 8pm: first part then MIKA
With over 10 million albums sold to date, Mika has collected an array of gold and platinum discs from 32 countries. The Renaissance Man also puts his talent to use as a writer, performer, fashion designer, illustrator and columnist. Mika’s musical success began with the release of the single Grace Kelly. The track is taken from his debut album, Life In Cartoon Motion, which went straight to number one in the UK and eleven other countries, selling over 7 million copies worldwide. Since then, Mika has released three platinum-selling albums, The Boy Who Knew Too MuchThe Origin of Love, and No Place In Heaven. He also won the Brit Award for the British Breakthrough Act, and has been nominated for Grammys, MTV Europe Music Awards, Capital Radio Awards and World Music Awards. His Italian RA12 TV programme Stasera Casa Mika won the prestigious Rose D’or Award for Best Entertainment Series in 2017. He was also a judge on The Voice in France and has presented his own radio show on BBC Radio 2, The Art of Song
 
