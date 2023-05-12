Hudson Bulger Joins Hornaday Development

Today, Team Hornaday Development announced that 15-year-old Hudson Bulger from Perry, Georgia is the newest addition to their program. Despite only starting his motorsport career over two years ago, Bulger has shown his unwavering passion and determination through his achievements in the U.S. Legend Car Series. As a Christian, he recognizes the importance of surrounding himself with the right people to achieve his goals. “I want to be around people who can hold me to a high standard,” says Bulger. “I strive to win, and that pushes me to get better in each race. I know it’s difficult to make it in racing, so I need all the support behind me I can get. Mr. Hornaday has accomplished many great things during his NASCAR career, and I am excited to absorb as much information as possible.”

Hudson competes as a Semi-Pro in the U.S. Legend Car Series, but he also intends to run a Late Model in local events at Crisp Motorsports Park and other regional tracks. They will focus his schedule on giving him the seat time to move into running late models full-time in the coming years. Although he knows the road to Cup can be rough, Hudson’s drive keeps him focused and clear-headed. “The most challenging has been having no racing experience before the U.S. Legend Cars Series and having to learn how racecars work to give good feedback,” says Bulger. “And the most rewarding of it all was my first win after a lot of hard work and dedication to the sport.”

Candice Hornaday, the driving force behind Team Hornaday, is excited about Hudson joining the program. “It thrills us to have Hudson on board at Hornaday Development. His talent and strong work ethic will make a big impact,” she said. “We look forward to seeing all that he can accomplish. In addition to this new partnership with Hornaday, Hudson is grateful to have Ken, David, and Brett Ragan, legends in short track and stock car racing on his side. They have been great mentors and are a large part of the success I’ve had to this point. I cannot thank them enough and others like Chris Dilbeck who have gotten me to this point,” says Bulger.

As a whole, the team is excited to have Hudson as part of their group during training and other events. Candice Hornaday encourages fans to follow Hudson and Hornaday Development on social media to stay up-to-date on their immediate action in the days and weeks to come. “Hudson has shown incredible potential, and we are excited to work with him as he continues to grow and develop as a driver,” says Hornaday. “We are excited to see what he can accomplish in the future.”

