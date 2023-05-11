A New Season and New Opportunities in Nascar Pinty’s for Kevin Lacroix

It's finally the start of the NASCAR Pinty's race season for Kevin Lacroix, who will be driving the #74 Lacroix Tuning | NAPA Auto Parts car for the entirety of the 2023 season.

The season will be kicking off at Sunset Speedway in Ontario this Saturday, May 13th. The team is ready to celebrate Lacroix's 8th full-time season, this time equipped with a new level of determination.

"We have a new car for ovals," explained Lacroix. "We've been having trouble with our oval car for the past three years and we couldn’t seem to find the problem. So we decided to change it for this season. We have completed some testing at Autodrome Chaudière and it appears that the problems have been resolved. Of course, private testing is not all-encompassing, and the real test will come once we are on track with the rest of the field."

He will be racing in the NAPA Performance Synthetic Oil livery this weekend at Sunset Speedway, "I'm happy to be able to represent NAPA and its performance synthetic oil at the track", he said. "Our stores were welcomed under their banner last year, and I'm proud to be able to display their colours all across Canada."

He will start the NASCAR Pinty's season at the Innisfil track, located 40 minutes from Toronto. The 1/3 mile oval will host the NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250, a 250 lap event, which includes a 5 minute break at the halfway mark on lap 125.

Last year, the Saint-Eustache driver finished in 5th place, a respectable result to start the season. This year, he is aiming to stay out of trouble and claim a Top3-finish in his new oval car.

The race will kick off at 7 p.m., and racing fans can watch the event live on the TSN app.

Kevin Lacroix PR