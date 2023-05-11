Richard Petty Named Grand Marshal of NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade in Wilkes County

The Wilkes County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that Richard Petty, NASCAR Hall of Famer and racing legend, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade, sponsored by Central Logistics, Inc., in Wilkes County on May 18, 2023.

The NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade will be an event that brings together NASCAR fans and the community to celebrate the sport and its rich history. The parade features impressive haulers that transport the race cars and equipment to each event. The event takes place on the streets in the towns of North Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro.

Petty, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history. He won a record 200 races during his career and has been inducted into numerous Halls of Fame. Petty is also known for his charitable work, including founding the Victory Junction Gang Camp for children with chronic medical conditions.

"It’s an honor to be the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade in Wilkes County," said Petty. "And I’m proud to be a part of this event that celebrates NASCAR's roots and the fans who have supported the sport for generations."

The Petty name and North Wilkesboro Speedway have been tied together since 1962 when Richard would win his first of 15 events at the speedway.

The NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on May 18th and will follow a route through downtown Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro. Fans will have the opportunity to see the haulers up close and see some of their favorite drivers as part of the Fan Fest activities.

"We're excited to have Richard Petty as the Grand Marshal of the NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade." said Linda Cheek, President of the Wilkes County Chamber of Commerce.

"He's a true icon in the sport, and his presence will make this year's event even more special."

For more information on the NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade and other events happening in Wilkes County, visit www.allstarraceweek.com.

Wilkesboro/North Wilkesboro PR