Full Entry List Released For North Wilkesboro

The full entry list for the ECMD 150 at North Wilkesboro Speedway has been released by ASA STARS National Tour and ASA Southern Super Series officials.

A full list of 55 drivers will be on hand for the third race of the ASA STARS National Tour season on Tuesday, May 16. A total of 19 states and one Canadian province are represented through the field. Countless track and series champions are entered, including former champions from all three NASCAR National Series’.

Four NASCAR Cup Series drivers are entered, headlined by 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. In total, ten drivers are currently or have been full-time in a NASCAR National Series.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Georgia racer Casey Roderick won the Sunshine State 200. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner with the series, taking the win at Madison International Speedway on May 7.

The ECMD 150 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Southern Super Series, which will be the third race of the ASA SSS season. William Byron and Casey Roderick won the first two races at New Smyrna Speedway and Five Flags Speedway.

