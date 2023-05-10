Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Shriners Hospital for Children Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- Goodyear 400

No. 54 Shriners Hospital for Children Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 Shriners Hospital for Children Toyota Camry TRD.

2023: Gibbs is 19 th in the NASCAR point standings and scored four consecutive top-10 finishes in March and April at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Gibbs has finished in the top-20 in seven of the 12 Cup Series events.

DARLINGTON: Gibbs started 21 st and finished 15 th in his only Cup Series start at Darlington in the fall of 2022. Gibbs has only three NASCAR Xfinity starts at Darlington and finished fifth last fall.

THROWBACK: Gibbs will drive the No. 54 Shriners Hospital for Children Toyota Camry TRD which is a throwback to a car from 1996. Bobby Labonte drove the car which was a tribute to Coach Joe Gibbs being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Labonte started 24th and finished eighth in a rain-shortened race on July 28, 1996 at Talladega Superspeedway.

and finished eighth in a rain-shortened race on July 28, 1996 at Talladega Superspeedway. ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start in July 2022 at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37 th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 th . He has competed in 15 Cup races with a best finish of 10 th at Michigan International Speedway.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach 11 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 20 years, one month and one day old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT DARLINGTON: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 116 total starts at Darlington in Cup competition with 10 wins, 36 top-five and 69 top-10 finishes. The team has led 2,588 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on Sunday, May 14 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Shriners Hospital for Children Toyota Camry TRD

“I’m looking forward to Darlington. It’s a special track with a lot of history and I’m looking forward to running there. We have a great throwback with Shriners Hospital for Children which looks like Bobby Labonte’s old car which was a tribute to Coach going in the Hall of Fame in 1996. We’ve run very well in the last few weeks so hopefully we can keep it up this week.”

JGR PR