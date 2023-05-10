Full House! ASA STARS National Tour Forced To Cut Off Entries For ECMD 150 At North Wilkesboro

Officials from the ASA STARS National Tour, ASA Southern Super Series, and North Wilkesboro Speedway have announced that the series will not be able to accept any additional entries for the ECMD 150 this coming Tuesday.

The entry list has ballooned to more than 50 teams, forcing ASA officials to cut off entries for the event. A combination of space and time, or more accurately the lack thereof, has been given as the reason to stop accepting entries.

“It’s a problem,” commented Bob Sargent, STARS National Tour. “It might seem like a great problem to have, but neither the ASA STARS National Tour nor North Wilkesboro Speedway is in the business of telling race teams not to come. Because of the time and space constrictions, this was the right thing to do”

Participant interest in the first-year ASA STARS National Tour started strong at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola back in March (38 Entries) and grew last week at Madison (WI) International Speedway (42 Entries). Series officials knew that the North Wilkesboro Speedway race would be an attractive event on the schedule. The ECMD 150 is event three of ten on the ASA STARS National Tour schedule

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Georgia racer Casey Roderick won the Sunshine State 200.

ASA STARS PR