Pennzoil Partners with Just Hands Foundation

Just Hands Foundation, a 501c3 that is dedicated to normalizing the use of hand controls in high performance driving, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pennzoil. The alignment will see Pennzoil provide resources to support the Just Hands Foundation’s effort to secure additional vehicles, equipment, and track access to help expand the reach of the organization.

The Just Hands Foundation was formed by Torsten Gross, a C6 quadriplegic who had his first exposure to high performance driving using hand controls during a test day at Lime Rock Park in 2021. After that first outing, Gross quickly immersed himself in the effort to share the experience with other drivers who would also benefit from the same opportunity.

The Just Hands Foundation gives anyone in a wheelchair a life-changing opportunity to break through limits and get on a race track with an instructor to experience high-performance driving.

“It is amazing to be able to team with Pennzoil, and we are enormously grateful for their support and partnership,” said Gross. “The Just Hands Foundation has been fortunate to develop a great base of partners, and we are thrilled to have Pennzoil join this effort. We share a passion for driving and trying to provide that experience to as many people as possible by normalizing the use of hand controls in high performance driving experiences.”

The association is being highlighted as part of Pennzoil’s “Long May We Drive” campaign, which focuses on the love of the drive that connects us all. The campaign highlights the brands’ engagement with Just Hands Foundation, as well as NASCAR driver Joey Logano and renowned motorsports photographer Larry Chen.

“It’s important to help eliminate barriers and find ways to make driving inclusive. We are excited to collaborate with Just Hands to celebrate and inspire drivers of all abilities to reach their full potential and experience the freedom and independence of the road ahead,” said Suzanne Clerkin, Director Of Marketing, Shell Global Lubricants.

With nearly 50 track days planned for 2023, the Just Hands Foundation continues to grow its list of graduates, providing the opportunity for handicapped drivers to experience high performance driving in a safe environment. This experience includes coaching, the use of hand controls and a car, and the track time access.

“This support from Pennzoil will mean that we will have some critical resources and tools to continue to grow our outreach, connect with more drivers, and continue to develop our programs in more locations and with more clubs,” said Gross.

To support Just Hands Foundation, please visit www.justhands.org to make a donation and learn more about hand control driving.

Pennzoil PR