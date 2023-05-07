Terre Haute’s USAC Silver Crown Sumar Classic Postponed

Saturated grounds and continuous, ongoing thunderstorms on race day morning has forced postponement of Sunday’s 20th running of the Sumar Classic featuring the USAC Silver Crown National Championship at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track.

USAC and Terre Haute Action Track officials are working on a reschedule date for the Sumar Classic, which will be released in the coming week on USAC’s social media pages and on its website at www.usacracing.com

The USAC Silver Crown season will now open on May 19-20 at the Belleville High Banks in Kansas as the series returns to the venue for the first time since 2015. It’s a USAC national doubleheader that also features the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship both nights on Belleville short track. Tickets for the Belleville event are now on sale at www.bellevillehighbanks.org

USAC PR