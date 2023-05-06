Saturday, May 06

Jesse Love scored the victory on Saturday at Kansas Speedway after pacing the optional practice on Friday, pacing practice early Saturday morning, and being the fastest in qualifying to earn the Dawn 150 pole Saturday morning.

Love leaves Kansas on a string of momentum after going to victory lane in his last ARCA start two weekends ago at Talladega Superspeedway.

Summer arrived in the Midwest this weekend and many drivers like the race winner expressed how worn out they were.

“I am worn out! This is the most tired I’ve ever been. I’m going to go get me a nap,” said on FS1.

Love led the field for 96 of the 100 circuits en route to his fourth career ARCA win.

Dean Thompson picks up his first career ARCA top-five with a runner-up finish behind Love. Thompson’s previous best ARCA finish also came at Kansas Speedway in 2021, where he finished eighth.

“I think we raced pretty good!,” said Thompson. “Great car, we raced hard, and ran first”.

Thompson led one lap of the Dawn 150 on lap 75.

Taylor Gray finished third in the Dawn 150 piloting the No. 17 Dead On Tools Toyota. Gray, starting fifth, entered the day looking to score his fourth career ARCA win. The driver from North Carolina and brother of Tanner Gray now has 27 top fives and 35 top 10 finishes in the ARCA racing series.

Taking home top fives were Connor Mosack and Jack Wood.

Andres Perez de Lara, Cody Coughlin, the series points leader coming into Kansas Frankie Muniz, Christian Rose, and Greg Van Alst rounded out the top 10.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26th. The General Tire 150 will air live on FS1 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

