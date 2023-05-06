Saturday, May 06

ARCA: Jesse Love Wins Dawn 150 Pole at Kansas Speedway

ARCA: Jesse Love Wins Dawn 150 Pole at Kansas Speedway ARCA

Jesse Love scored the pole for Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway with a time of 30.785s / 175.410 mph. Love also led Friday’s optional on-track session and Saturday’s practice session in addition. It’ll mark the fifth ARCA front row start for the driver

Connor Mosack starts second with Dean Thompson starting in third. Both drivers enter Kansas looking to capture their first career ARCA victories.

Amber Balcaen and Taylor Gray round out the top five starters. Making his second ARCA start in 2023, Gray enters the 1.5-mile oval with three victories scored last year.

Frankie Muniz, Christian Rose, Toni Breidinger, Jack Wood and Cody Coughlin start top 10.

The Dawn 150 airs live on FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and FloRacing at 2:00 p.m. ET.

