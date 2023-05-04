NASCAR Cup Teammates & NASCAR Xfinity Star Top Early ASA STARS Entry List for North Wilkesboro

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB teammates in the NASCAR Cup Series, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson, headline a strong early entry list for the ASA STARS National Tour ECMD 150 at North Wilkesboro Speedway (NC), scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.

Jones, originally from Byron, MI, has three career NASCAR Cup Series victories to his credit. He was also the 2015 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion and 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year.

This year’s NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender Noah Gragson won eight races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season and finished second in series points. His best finish in the Cup Series is a fifth-place effort at Daytona International Speedway last August for Beard Motorsports.

Full stories for both drivers will be available soon.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith is entered after winning last year’s Super Late Model race at North Wilkesboro, then-sanctioned by the Southern Super Series and the Champion Racing Association (CRA). He won his first-career Xfinity race at Phoenix earlier this year driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Joining the NASCAR Cup Series stars and last year’s Wilkesboro race winner are a trio of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers, Ty Majeski, Carson Hoecevar and Grant Enfinger.

In addition, Super Late Model megastars Derek Thorn, Derek Griffith, Bubba Pollard, and Stephen Nasse and past Super Late Model touring series’ champions Hunter Robbins, Cole Butcher, Kodie Conner and Matt Craig.

The full entry list can be found here.

Single-day general admission tickets for the May 16 ASA Stars ECMD 150 are $30 and available at www. northwilkesborospeedway.com. Children six and under are admitted free. Advance parking is also available for purchase online. Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Georgia racer Casey Roderick won the Sunshine State 200.

The series’ next event is on Sunday, May 7 at Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin for the Joe Shear Classic. Tickets are available online by visiting misracing.com/tickets .

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR