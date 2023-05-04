Dyer Motorsports Begins Busy Month of May at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway

After two weekends off, Dyer Motorsports will begin a busy month when Jeff Dyer returns to USAC/CRA Sprint Car competition this Saturday night, May 6th, at the Mohave Valley Raceway. The team, which is composed of Dyer and his 16-year-old son Seth, will be in action every Saturday in May.

The ambitious month of racing will see Jeff race two times in the USAC/CRA Series, two times with the California Lightning Sprints and once with the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints. Seth will compete with his dad in all three of the lightning races.

Saturday’s race will mark Jeff’s fifth-ever start on the 1/3 mile banked Mohave oval. He first competed there with the POWRi Southwest Lightning Series in March of 2021. On the first night, contact with an infield tire damaged his front end and saddled him with an eighth-place finish. Twenty-four hours later with a repaired car, he placed second in the main event.

Last year Dyer got in two races at the track that is located five miles from the Colorado River and only 20 minutes from Loughlin, Nevada. His first 2022 journey to the facility with USAC/CRA produced a 14th in the B main. Five months later the California Highway Patrol officer returned with the California Lightning Sprints. Seizing the lead at the end of the first circuit in the 20-lap main, Dyer moved away from the field and established a half-straightaway advantage. A certain victory was snatched by the powerful jaws of defeat when he broke a chain with six laps to go.

Saturday’s race will only be Dyer’s second start with USAC/CRA in 2023. Three weeks ago, he started 19th and finished 16th in the 30-lap main event at Perris Auto Speedway. His only other 410 start this year came in March in the So. Cal Wingless Open Comp show at the Imperial Valley Raceway. Late in that main event, the veteran driver who lives in Yucca Valley, California, was challenging for fifth when he broke a rocker arm. That sent him to the pits with a 15th-place finish.

For fans who wish to see Dyer and the rest of the drivers at the Mohave Valley Raceway on Saturday, the track is located at 2750 E. Laguna in Mohave, Valley Arizona. (86440). Spectator gates will open at 5:30 and racing will begin at 7:30. Adult tickets are $25.00. For seniors 60 and over and active military with proper id, it is $20.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00 and children five and under are free. Parking is free. It is cash only for tickets (no ATMs on site). Concessions, souvenirs, and the beer garden take cash or cards. For more information, the track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-6000.

Jeff is racing in memory of his grandparents, Glenn, and Beverly Sels, throughout the 2023 season.

Jeff would like to thank the following for making the 2023 racing campaign possible in the #4 and 4Jr. Lightning Sprint Cars. Dependable Machine Inc., Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, LBA Investigations, and Dyer Motorsports.

For the USAC/CRA #39 sprint car, Straight Time Stirrups, Dependable Machines Inc., Hair Cuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, and Specialty Fasteners helped put him on the track.

If you would like to be a part of Dyer Motorsports in 2023, call (760) 267-0298 or send an email to

Dyer Motorsports PR