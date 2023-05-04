Matt Kenseth to Race in SRX at Eldora

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Matt Kenseth will join the field at Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio on August 10th. Kenseth returns to SRX for his second season after racing three times in 2022, posting two podium finishes. Kenseth, a 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee, has run 697 races in the Cup Series over 22 years, with 39 wins, including two Daytona 500s. Kenseth was the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and the 2004 IROC Champion.

“The first time I ever raced on dirt was Eldora, it was at Tony’s Prelude to the dream. My background was all asphalt racing and I remember how much fun I had that night, and said if I could go back and do anything different it would have been to race dirt earlier in my career,” said Matt Kenseth

“Welcome back to one of the very best short track racers and now a NASCAR Hall of Famer,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “Having you back at Eldora was a goal, each race on dirt you got better and better, and perhaps the best is yet to come. Matt’s humble, hungry and smart and were lucky to have him back with SRX this summer.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR