ASA STARS National Tour To Kickoff NC Speedweeks at North Wilkesboro

May is quickly becoming as much of a month of speed in North Carolina as it is in Indiana. While the Indianapolis 500 will always be one of the most prominent events in all of American Motorsports, the variety of racing in the state of North Carolina within a two week period in May is the reason some are tabbing it with the label of North Carolina Speedweeks.

The ASA National Tour is proud to be part of that with two specific stops in the Tar Heel state. In fact, ASA will kickoff NC Speedweeks with a stop at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, which coincidently begins NASCAR All-Star week at the resurrected race track.

The ECMD 150 for the ASA STARS National Tour will be under the lights of North Wilkesboro Speedway on Tuesday, May 16. Pavement Super Late Models will provide an adrenaline rush for all those in attendance at the .625-mile oval. Tickets are available to purchase online at the North Wilkesboro website. The schedule for the ECMD 150 day at North Wilkesboro is available on the ASA STARS National Tour website.

The entire week of racing at North Wilkesboro is packed with action after the Super Late Model race for ASA is held on Tuesday. The CARS Tour Late Model Stock Cars and Pro Late Models will battle at North Wilkesboro on Wednesday, May 17 in the Crossroads Harley Davidson 75 and Window World 125. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick are scheduled to compete in the event.

The remainder of the week will be filled with NASCAR action. All-Star Friday (May 19) will include a Pit Crew Contest for NASCAR teams, plus a concert starring Chase Rice and the music group Midland. On Saturday, May 20, fans will be treated to heat races for the NASCAR Cup Series and the Tyson 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Sunday, May 21, will culminate the action at North Wilkesboro Speedway with the NASCAR All-Star Race and joining the other music acts will be country music artist Dierks Bentley.

Speedweeks is plural for a reason. The following week fans in North Carolina will be treated to a wide range of racing, including Micro Sprints at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, NC on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23 & 24.

On Thursday, May 25, the ASA STARS National Tour returns to North Carolina for the Tar Heel 250 for the pavement Super Late Models at legendary Hickory Motor Speedway. Hickory’s popular Limited Late Model class will also be part of the action. Tickets are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/ series/1788/tickets/1331301. The schedule for the event is on the ASA STARS National Tour website.

In addition to that, a big Street Stock race is being held at Tri-County Speedway on Friday, May 19) in Hudson, NC before the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car and Pro Late Model show on Saturday night, May 20. Just down the road, open-wheel fans can be treated to all the craziness of NASCAR Modified action at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC.

To culminate North Carolina Speedweeks, the big track of Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts plenty of racing action. Friday, May 26, sees the ARCA Menards Series come to town with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The NASCAR Xfinity Series races on Saturday, May 27 with the ALSCO Uniforms 300 and the NASCAR Cup Series concludes the action on Sunday, May 28 with the Coca-Cola 600.

For more events that week in North Carolina, search the internet for other tracks in the region.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Georgia racer Casey Roderick won the Sunshine State 200.

The series’ next event is on Sunday, May 7 at Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin for the Joe Shear Classic. Tickets are available online by visiting misracing.com/tickets .

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR