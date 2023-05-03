Missouri’s Electric City Speedway And Oklahoma’s Longdale Speedway Added To ASCS National Schedule

An update to the 2023 lineup of events for the American Sprint Car Series, Friday, April 12, will take place at Electric City Speedway in Butler, Mo.

Moving a two-night show from Illinois to Oklahoma, Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, has been shifted to Longdale Speedway due to a scheduling conflict that has come up with the promoters at Tri-City Speedway.

Paired with Moberly Motorsports Park on Saturday, May 13, the Friday night showdown at Electric City Speedway will make the weekend a pair of $4,000 to win, $400 to start events. Both nights are co-sanctioned with the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Friday’s inaugural trip to the one-third-mile oval just south of Kansas City, Mo., opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, and free for kids 12 and under. Pit Passes are $40. Electric City Speedway is located at 5634 NE County Rd. 3 in Butler, Mo. For information, call Terry Mattox at (918) 147-0624 or visit the track's Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/ profile.php?id=100065931912650

Dubbed the Walleye Rodeo Roundup at Longdale Speedway, the event’s name comes from the Walleye Rodeo at Canton Lake. One of Oklahoma's oldest and largest fishing tournaments, the lake is situated less than two miles from the track and is only six miles north of Canton, Okla. A win for race fans and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Co-Sanctioned with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, the two-night affair will offer a $3,000 to win, $400 to start purse on Friday night, with Saturday’s finale going to $4,000 to win, $400 to start, and is the first time the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series has been on the card at Longdale Speedway.

Friday, May 19, opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. Saturday, May 20 opens at the same time, with racing starting at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 daily for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. Pit Passes are $35. The event is being promoted by Terry Mattox. For more information, contact him at (918) 417-0624 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Longdale Speedway is located just south of Longdale, Okla., on OK-58.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Updated 2023 ASCS National Tour Lineup

Date-Track (City, State) Winner

3/17/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) Rain

3/18/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) Rain

3/31/2023-Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) Rain

4/1/2023-Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) Rain

4/7/2023-Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, LA) Rain

4/8/2023-Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, LA) Rain

4/20/2023-Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) Jason Martin

4/21/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR) Rain

4/22/2023-Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, LA) Jason Martin

5/12/2023-Electric City Speedway (Butler, MO)

5/13/2023-Moberly Motorsports Park (Moberly, MO)

5/19/2023-Longdale Speedway (Longdale, OK)

5/20/2023- Longdale Speedway (Longdale, OK)

5/26/2023-Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

5/27/2023-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

5/28/2023-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

6/2/2023-Outlaw Motor Speedway (Wainwright, OK)

6/3/2023-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

6/15/2023-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

6/16/2023-Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS)

6/17/2023-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

6/22/2023-Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

6/24/2023-Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, TX)

6/30/2023-Boone County Raceway (Albion, NE)

7/1/2023-WaKeeney Speedway (WaKeeney, KS)

7/7/2023-Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, KS)

7/8/2023-Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, KS)

7/14/2023-Thunderbird Speedway (Muskogee, OK)

7/15/2023-Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, AR)

7/21/2023-Rush County Speedway (La Crosse, KS)

7/22/2023-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

8/3/2023-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/**4/2023-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/5/2023-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

8/25/2023-Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

8/26/2023-Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, OK)

9/1/2023-Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, OK)

9/2/2023-Longdale Speedway (Longdale, OK)

9/12/2023-Clay County Fair Speedway (Spencer, IA)

9/14/2023-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/15/2023-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/16/2023-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/22/2023-TBA

9/23/2023-TBA

10/6/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR)

10/7/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR)

10/13/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

10/14/2023-Devil's Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

10/27/2023-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

10/28/2023-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

**Subject to change without notice.

ASCS PR