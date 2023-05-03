FOX Sports Films Debuts New Documentary Series DIRT: THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN SPORT Tuesday, May 16 on FS1

FOX Sports Films announces today a new five-part documentary series DIRT: THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN SPORT, chronicling legendary dirt track competitors in a wheel-to-wheel battle on dirt tracks across America. Premiering Tuesday, May 16, at 7:00 PM ET on FS1, the series, produced by FloSports Studios, follows NASCAR Cup Series champion driver Kyle Larson as he trades pavement for the dirt track to compete against a myriad of dirt racing royalty including 2022 USAC Silver Crown champion Justin Grant, 2019 USAC National Midget champion Tyler Courtney, and 19-Time USAC National Series winner Thomas “T-Mez” Meseraull in one of the most dangerous and exhilarating forms of motorsports.

“FOX Sports Films is excited to partner with FloSports Studios to give racing fans a front-row seat to one of the most riveting and extreme American sports with this new series,” said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Programming, FOX Sports. “DIRT: THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN SPORT will showcase an all-access look at some of the best drivers in the sport as they tear up the dirt in one of the oldest and purest forms of racing.”

DIRT: THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN SPORT is a raw and rare look at the true story of motorsports in America and what it takes for these drivers to be the best in racing while also balancing life outside the track. Each time they enter the pit, these racers gamble with their lives, competing with a perilous combination of extreme speeds and short oval tracks; but for this elite group, the risk is worth the reward. The series invites audiences to experience some of the most anticipated dirt racing events including the Chili Bowl, King’s Royal and BC39, and will feature commentary from the biggest names in dirt racing along with the crew members, fans and family members who have continuously supported them along the way.

"FloSports is thrilled to unveil the untold saga of American dirt track racing, captivating racing fans with an immersive and cinematic journey. Viewers will be thrown into the heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled world of dirt track racing, experiencing the exhilarating highs and crushing lows through the eyes of the fearless drivers themselves," said Ray Machuca, EVP of Films and Entertainment, FloSports.

The series will also spotlight Larson’s domination of the sport and his past performances. In 2021, Larson won some of the most marquee dirt track racing events, including the Chili Bowl, Kings Royal, BC39 and the Knoxville Nationals, and that same year, was crowned NASCAR Cup Series champion for Hendrick Motorsports.

DIRT: THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN SPORT is produced by FloSports Studios. The executive producers are Ray Machuca, Mark Floreani and Jayar Donlan as well as FOX Sports’ Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Barry Nugent. Paul Gandersman, Jeremy Hayes, Cliff Bogart, Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen and Michael Vayder serve as producers.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports’ league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

FOX Sports PR