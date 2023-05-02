Race of Champions Management Withdraws From Mahoning Valley Speedway and Evergreen Raceway Park Events for Race of Champions Foar Score Dash Series Events on May 6 & May 7

The Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series have been cancelled for this weekend on Saturday, May 6 at Mahoning Valley Speedway and Sunday, May 7 at Evergreen Raceway Park per Race of Champions Series management.

A tire rule discrepancy (compound and race tire versus tread wear permitted) existed between the Series and each track’s rules and an agreeable determination on the rules to get through the weekend could not be reached.

“After speaking multiple times with Todd Baer at Mahoning and then Jason Makarewicz at Evergreen, there just wasn’t enough of a common ground to not risk penalizing one side or the other,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “We have an obligation to protect our rules and competitors and it becomes challenging and cumbersome when both sides have to adjust and meet in the middle. We would really like to work this out in the future, however, at this point, we are cancelling both of these events from our schedule.”

The Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series will begin their season at “The Bullring” – Wyoming County International Speedway on Sunday, June 11

ROC PR