Window World Prepares for Exciting Race in Headquarters’ Backyard

Window World®, America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, is gearing up for an exciting late model race at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway which is located less than 10 miles from the company's national headquarters.

The Window World 125 will take place on Wednesday, May 17th, and will feature NASCAR superstars Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick. The race takes place two days before NASCAR All-Star weekend begins and is a huge part of a thrilling week for local race fans.

"We are proud to be the title sponsor for an event of this magnitude," said Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth. "Auto racing is a staple of the culture and history in North Carolina, and this is a great way to pay tribute to our roots while also raising awareness for the brand and the great service we provide for homeowners across the country."

The North Wilkesboro Speedway opened in 1949 and closed its doors to regular stockcar racing in 1996. The track reopened for grassroots racing in 2022 and will host this year's NASCAR All-star race. It is scheduled for renovations after this year's events.

General admission tickets for the Window World 125 are $30.

For more information on Window World, visit: www.windowworld.com

Windows World PR