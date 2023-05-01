Lick'Em Stick'Em Joins Jon Garrett and the No. 66 VEER Motorsports in Multi-Race Sponsorship

Lick'Em Stick'Em has joined the VEER Motorsports team as a sponsor on Jon Garrett's No. 66 entry for multiple races during the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season.

Lick'Em Stick'Em, a family owned and operated company based in Eustace, Texas, offers one of the finest quality deer attractant powder formulas on the market. Lick'Em Stick'Em's product line is formulated for hunters everywhere!



"It is such an honor to have our Texas hunting brand Lick’Em Stick’Em sponsoring Jon and the number 66 on the track,” commented CEO DJ Grant. "I am looking forward to watching Jon Bring’Em in to Lay’Em down!"



Lick'Em Stick'Em was an associate sponsor starting at Talladega SuperSpeedway on April 22nd, and Will Be the primary sponsor at Kansas Speedway in May.



Jon Garrett commented, "I am excited to have a fellow Texas owned and operated company join VEER Motorsports as a partner for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season. Talladega was DJ's first race as a sponsor in our sport, and I'm looking forward to bringing Lick'Em Stick'Em some great exposure to our fan base and a good finish in the race."



Don't miss the action from The Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway, which is set for Saturday May 6th at 2:00 PM ET, which will air live on Fox Sports 1 and Motor Racing Network.

Veer Motorsports PR