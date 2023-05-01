Iowa Lottery Named Official Partner of Knoxville Raceway

Fans of Knoxville Raceway hit the jackpot when officials from the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” announced that Iowa Lottery has been named an Official Partner of the legendary half-mile dirt oval located on the Marion County Fairgrounds.
Iowa Lottery will activate its partnership with Knoxville Raceway by rewarding VIP lottery players with one-of-a-kind, at-track experiences throughout the 2023 season. Meanwhile the lottery will partner with track as the presenting sponsor of the July 14 Sara Evans and Walker Montgomery concert. Finally, the partnership will reach a fever pitch August 10 with Iowa Lottery Qualifying Night for the 62nd running of the NOS Energy Knoxville Nationals.
Since the lottery's start in 1985, Iowa Lottery players have won more than $5.4 billion in prizes while raising more than $2.3 billion for the state programs that benefit all Iowans. Today, lottery proceeds help Iowa in multiple ways. They help Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty. And they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund.
“The Iowa Lottery seeks out exclusive experiences it can offer to its players as premium prizes, and this opportunity to partner with Knoxville Raceway delivers on that front,” said Jon Roth, Iowa Lottery Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re glad to highlight an Iowa racing institution through our work. It will be an exciting summer of racing – and winning – for lottery players and race fans.”
The Knoxville Raceway calendar of events stretches from the middle of April through mid-September and includes weekly championship racing for 410, 360 and Pro Series Sprint Cars. In addition to the famed Knoxville Nationals, the World of Outlaws, United States Auto Club (USAC), All Star Circuit of Champions and Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series all make regular stops at the iconic venue, drawing crowds from across Iowa and around the globe.
“Knoxville Raceway has been fortunate to build relationships with an incredible group of partners, both locally and at a national level and we’re thrilled to add Iowa Lottery to that family,” said Knoxville Raceway General Manager Jason Reed. “Our partnership with Iowa Lottery is a win-win and affords both the track and the lottery rich opportunities to grow our customer bases. We’ve been handicapped by the weather recently but we can’t wait to get the season started and introduce new fans to Knoxville Raceway and the Iowa Lottery.”
Tickets for Knoxville Raceway’s 2023 season are now available online. Suite availability, camping and parking information is also available at track’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms as it becomes available.
Knoxville Raceway PR