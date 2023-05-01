Joe Shear Classic Now Up to 40 Entries

The entry list for the Joe Shear Classic is now up to 40 cars after two new entries were received over the weekend.

West Salem, WI’s Joseph Scholze is a former weekly Late Model winner at LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway and Jefferson Speedway. He made his first-ever appearance with the ASA Midwest Tour at Slinger Super Speedway on April 23.

Tony Elrod will be making the trip from Lecanto, FL to take part in the Joe Shear Classic. He has ventured outside the Sunshine State for the first time in 2023, but this will be the first time he makes an appearance in the state of Wisconsin.

An impressive list of drivers are headed to Madison Int’l Speedway next week. The names on the entry list encompass a wide range of talent, from local favorites such as Ty Majeski, Andrew Morrissey, and Justin Mondeik, to national stars such as Bubba Pollard, Stephen Nasse, and Casey Roderick, who won the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour event Five Flags Speedway in March.

The updated entry list can be found here.

The Joe Shear Classic 200 will mark race two of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour schedule, set for 2:00PM CT on Sunday, May 7. Advance tickets are available by visiting the track website at misracing.com/tickets, or at the track office during regular business hours. Madison International Speedway is located ten minutes south of Madison, on Sunrise Road off of Highway 51 between Oregon and Stoughton.

The Joe Shear Classic will be live-streamed on Racing America, MidwestTour.tv and TR ACKTV.com. MAVTV will air the event on Monday, May 15 at 8pm ET.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR