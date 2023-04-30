Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Receives Multiyear Extension

Ahead of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race this afternoon at Barber Motorsports Park, INDYCAR and ZOOM Motorsports announced a multiyear extension, which will continue the annual event through 2027.

Since 2010, Barber Motorsports Park has hosted this premier event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar and is one of the longest running races on the series’ schedule. Barber Motorsports Park is known as the “Augusta of Racing,” a favorite among fans and drivers alike.

The multiyear extension coincides with the new agreement with the entitlement partners of the race, Medical Properties Trust and Children’s of Alabama, which executed a multiyear commitment with ZOOM Motorsports this year.

This extension allows the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix to continue its mission of raising funds for one of the busiest pediatric hospitals in the country, representing a first-of-its-kind philanthropic opportunity for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

“It has been an honor to host this race since 2010 at the world-renowned Barber Motorsports Park,” said Gene Hallman, CEO of ZOOM Motorsports. “The event has become a cornerstone of the Birmingham community, drawing fans from all over the world. We are excited for the future of this event and what it means to Children’s of Alabama.”

“We are pleased the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will return to Barber Motorsports Park for years to come,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “For the last 13 years, Barber has been an ideal host and the perfect Southeastern venue to showcase INDYCAR’s bold and brash personality and compelling action. With its unique layout and dramatic features, this beautiful facility is a favorite with our fans and within our paddock. We look forward to growing this meaningful partnership with more thrilling racing and iconic moments.”

Race coverage of the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. ET today on NBC and Peacock. The INDYCAR Radio Network also will provide coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

NTT IndyCar Series PR