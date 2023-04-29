Grant Sexton Gets First Usac/Cra Top-10 Finish

Eighteen-year-old Grant Sexton continues to shine in his first year in the competitive world of 410 sprint car racing. Last Saturday the young driver came home seventh in the Spanky Matthews Memorial at Kings Speedway. It was the first time he earned a top-10 finish in the tough USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series.

Just one week earlier at Perris Auto Speedway, the Sexton Gatlin Racing driver recorded his career-best 410 finish when he placed 12th. It was evident that night that the youngster was gaining confidence and was getting more competitive. That was proven once again at Kings when he turned in a lap of 16.684 which was good enough for the seventh-fastest qualifying time.

Starting on the inside of row two in his 10-lap heat race, Sexton got a tremendous start and drove into second in the first bend. He initially challenged the leader before slipping back. The young racer battled all the way but drifted back to sixth. Never one to give up, he raced hard to the checkers and stole the fifth spot at the line.

Sexton, who lives in Lakeside, California, lined up in the ninth spot in the fourth 410 main event of his promising career. The first half of the 30-lapper was quite uneventful. The teen ran ninth for the opening three laps before slipping back to 10th on the fourth circuit and 11th on lap six. He ran no higher than 10th through the 16th go around.

Sexton gained one spot on lap 17 and was up to ninth with six laps to go. A yellow flag restart with three circuits remaining saw him all the way up to sixth and he kept moving forward. He raced into fifth after the green flew and then soared up to fourth with two laps left. In the scramble to the checkered flag, he slipped back to seventh.

Sexton continues to lead the Rookie of the Year chase heading into Saturday’s race at KCRP. In addition, he came into the race at Kings 14th in the USAC/CRA Series championship standings. By the time he left the track and headed south for home, he had picked up three more positions and is now 11th.

Sexton’s next test will be this Saturday, April 29th, when he makes his 410 debut at the Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield. The track is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard, Interstate 5 and Enos Lane in Bakersfield. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with cars on the track for wheel packing at 5:45 and racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $25.00. For juniors 6-10 it is $10.00 and children 5 and under are free. The track website is https://www.kernraceway.com/ and the office phone is 661-835-1264.

If you or your company is interested in becoming a partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2023, please call (619) 454-6945 or E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mail to.

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

Grant Sexton PR