Luke Fenhaus | Pinnacle Racing Group Dover Motor Speedway ARCA East Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), a new Motorsports team continues its inaugural journey with this weekend’s General Tire 125 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. PRG has built a solid foundation to compete in the ARCA Menards Series East in its first season of competition. The team has named Luke Fenhaus as the driver and veteran crew chief Shane Huffman to lead the No. 28 Chevrolet team. The team will compete for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East championship, as well as compete in select premier ARCA Menards Series events throughout the year. Meet Luke: With a long line of racing history, it’s no surprise he found success at a young age. Now, at 18, Fenhaus’ name is among the elite young, up-and-coming talents on the short tracks of America with eyes set solely on success both on the track and off. Fenhaus, a Chevrolet development driver and under the tutelage of respected Motorsports scout Lorin Ranier has quickly gained notoriety for his on-track performance which includes the 2021 ARCA Midwest Tour Rookie of the Year, pole sitter and winner of the 2021 historic Supply Zone Slinger Nationals at Slinger (Wisc.) Speedway and the 2021 Kulwicki Driver Development Program champion. And his success doesn’t stop there. Fenhaus¸18, received a “Golden Ticket” to compete in the nationally-televised Superstar Racing Experience (SRX Series) after his triumph at Slinger Speedway. He capitalized on the opportunity, finishing second behind IndyCar winner Marco Andretti but finished ahead of Motorsports icons Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Greg Biffle, Bill Elliott, Helio Castroneves, Paul Tracy and Michael Waltrip. The PRG Brand: Headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG) is a professional multifaceted Motorsports team specializing in providing productive and fulfilling careers for team members, while also being a leader in on-track performance and driver development primarily in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) and the ARCA Menards Series (AMS). Super Debut: The ARCA Menards Series East returns to competition for the first time since their season-opener at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway on March 25. In the Pensacola 200, Fenhaus in his ARCA platform debut showcased the team’s ability by qualifying his No. 28 Chevrolet | Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet third and utilized the 200 laps to challenge for the win but ultimately settling for second behind race winner William Sawalich. To The Point(s): Entering Dover, Fenhaus sits second in the championship standings. Just seven points separate him from first in the championship standings currently held by William Sawalich with seven races remaining this season. Pinnacle Racing Group’s No. 28 team also secures second in the ARCA Menards Series East owner standings. PRG Minute: In addition to their full-time ARCA Menards Series program, PRG is also fielding an entry in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway for teenager Landon S. Huffman. Huffman, a rookie in the Late Model division and the PRG team will seek their second win of the season on April 29. In just his second race of the season, Huffman stormed to Victory Lane on March 11, 2023. Sponsor Intel: Chevrolet will serve as the primary marketing partner on Fenhaus’s No. 28 Chevrolet this weekend at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heartbeat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at chevrolet.com. ARCA East at Dover Motor Speedway: After a month break, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East season resumes Friday afternoon with a trip to Dover Motor Speedway for the running of the General Tire 125. Friday’s 125-lap event at the one-mile concrete oval marks the 33rd time the ARCA Menards Series East has visited Dover Motor Speedway. The inaugural East Series event at the track was held in 1987 and was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. Additional East Series events at Dover have been won by a number of notable names, including Michael Waltrip, Ken Schrader, Harry Gant, Jimmy Spencer, Andy Santerre, Aric Almirola, Brett Moffitt, Bubba Wallace, Corey LaJoie, Austin Hill, Harrison Burton and Ty Gibbs. Taylor Gray is the most recent winner in the ARCA Menards Series East competition at Dover Motor Speedway during the 2022 season. Calling The Shots: Guiding Fenhaus as crew chief of the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet is veteran Shane Huffman. Huffman joined Pinnacle Racing Group at the end of the 2022 racing season after an instrumental tenure at Bret Holmes Racing. With over 98 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Huffman has two wins, 24 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes, including a third-place finish most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with Bret Holmes in October 2022. In addition to NASCAR, Huffman is the 2020 premier ARCA Menards Series championship crew chief. Dover will officially mark Huffman’s eighth career race under the ARCA East banner. 