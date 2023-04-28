Roderick Leads Large Star Studded ASA STARS National Madison Entry List

Casey Roderick headlines a stellar list of drivers already entered for the Joe Shear Classic at Madison next Sunday at Madison International Speedway in Oregon, WI.

The Pulaski, MS driver, who won the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour event at Five Flags back on March 11, is one of 36 drivers to have filed entries so far for round two of the new pavement Super Late Model series. By virtue of his March 11 win in Pensacola, Roderick will come to Madison as the series points leader on May 7. In addition to claiming the checkered flag at the conclusion of the Sunshine State 200, Roderick also earned points for winning two stages, and bonus points for leading the most laps. The ASA STARS National Tour is offering a $100,000 point fund – with $25,000 going to the championship team, and an additional $5,000 bonus to the champion driver.

The Joe Shear Classic will be Roderick’s third appearance in Wisconsin (2021 WIR, 2019 Milwaukee). He is a former champion of the ASA Southern Super Series, and recently won the World Series of Asphalt championship at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) during Speedweeks in February.

Joining Roderick on the entry list include past Joe Shear Classic winners Bubba Pollard, Andrew Morrissey, Ty Majeski, Dan Fredrickson Johnny Sauter, and Austin Nason. The current entry list can be viewed by clicking here.

The Joe Shear Classic 200 will mark race two of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour schedule, set for 2:00PM CT on Sunday, May 7. Advance tickets are available by visiting the track website at misracing.com/tickets, or at the track office during regular business hours. Madison International Speedway is located ten minutes south of Madison, on Sunrise Road off of Highway 51 between Oregon and Stoughton.

The Joe Shear Classic will be live-streamed on Racing America, MidwestTour.tv and TR ACKTV.com. MAVTV will air the event on a tape-delayed basis.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Georgia racer Casey Roderick won the Sunshine State 200.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR