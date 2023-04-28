Friday, Apr 28

Greg Biffle to Race at Thunder Road

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Greg Biffle will join the SRX field at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont on July 20th. Biffle returns to SRX for his third consecutive year, having run eight races over the first two seasons. Biffle, who was recently named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, comes to SRX with 19 Cup Series wins and was the 2000 NASCAR Truck Series Champion.  

 

“I am so excited to return to the SRX series for a third season,” said Biffle. “What I look forward to the most is getting to compete with 12 of the best drivers in the world and see new racetracks. I can’t wait to experience Thunder Road for the first time!” 

 

“Greg Biffle on a short track like Thunder Road makes so much sense for SRX,” said series Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “He [Greg] is a craftsman on short tracks, and he will be a threat to win there with his skill set. Welcome back Greg.” 

 

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.  

 

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern) 

Date 

Track 

Time 

Network 

Thursday, July 13 

Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, July 20 

Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, July 27 

Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, Aug. 3 

Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, Aug. 10 

Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

Thursday, Aug. 17 

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 

9 p.m. 

ESPN 

