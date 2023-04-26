Rain Washes Out Devil’s Bowl USAC Sprint Weekend

Saturated grounds and a forecast calling for rain on both race days has forced cancellation of this weekend’s April 28-29 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series events at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

The Devil’s Bowl weekend was intended to be the first visit by the USAC National Sprint Cars to Devil’s Bowl and to the Lone Star State since 1985.

The 2023 USAC National Sprint Car season now turns its focus to Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway on May 5-6 for #LetsRaceTwo, which features full events for both USAC and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on two consecutive nights.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-303, 2-C.J. Leary-278, 3-Emerson Axsom-270, 4-Brady Bacon-266, 5-Kyle Cummins-250, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-243, 7-Chase Stockon-234, 8-Logan Seavey-223, 9-Jake Swanson-216, 10-Matt Westfall-204.

USAC PR