William Sawalich / No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview - General Tire 125 at Dover Motor Speedway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

William Sawalich will be making his first ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) start at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. Sawalich has shown his short track talent in the two ARCA Menards Series (AMS) races he has participated in this year leading 94 laps at Phoenix and a race-winning performance at Five Flags Speedway. LAST TIME OUT: Sawalich claimed his first career AMSE victory at Five Flags Speedway a month ago in dominant fashion. He topped the leaderboard in practice, put down the fastest qualifying lap to start from the pole position, and led every lap of the race on his way to Victory Lane. The win put him in at the top of the AMSE points with a seven-point lead.

Sawalich claimed his first career AMSE victory at Five Flags Speedway a month ago in dominant fashion. He topped the leaderboard in practice, put down the fastest qualifying lap to start from the pole position, and led every lap of the race on his way to Victory Lane. The win put him in at the top of the AMSE points with a seven-point lead. 2023 ARCA SEASON: Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the AMS Owner’s Championship for the No. 18.

Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the AMS Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. JGR AT DOVER: Joe Gibbs Racing has one previous win at Dover Motor Speedway. That win came in the 2021 AMSE race with Ty Gibbs behind the wheel.

Joe Gibbs Racing has one previous win at Dover Motor Speedway. That win came in the 2021 AMSE race with Ty Gibbs behind the wheel. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Sawalich’s 2023 season.

Twitter: @WilliamSawalich I Facebook: William Sawalich I Instagram: @williamsawalich

RACE INFO: The AMSE General Tire 125 at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled for 5:30 PM EST on April 28. The race will be broadcast live on FloRacing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “I’m pumped to be getting back in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry this weekend. Getting my first ARCA win at Five Flags was awesome, so we are definitely ready to go chase another win. Dover is a pretty cool track so I’m excited to compete there with JGR.”

Sawalich’s 2023 ARCA Menards Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 1 94 1.0 13.0

Sawalich’s 2023 ARCA Menards Series East Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 1 1 1 1 200 1.0 1.0

