Eddie Tafoya Jr. Gets Eighth Place Finish at Perris – Now Texas Bound for Usac National Series

Eddie Tafoya Jr. made a surprise start and finished eighth in the main event when he made a surprise appearance in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series at Perris Auto Speedway on April 15th. This week the talented driver was slated to race three straight nights with the USAC National Series in Texas. However, the first of the three at Rocket Raceway has been canceled due to wet conditions. Tafoya will now focus on races this Friday and Saturday at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. From there he will head north to Ohio’s Eldora Speedway to begin the month of May.

Originally, Tafoya and his Chino Hills, California-based team did not plan to contest the Perris race as they were going to save their equipment for the Texas and Ohio events. However, with a week to spare between the race and his departure for the “Lone Star State,” the 25-year-old driver decided to get an extra race in.

Tafoya ended up qualifying 13th fastest with a time of 17.170 on the famous half-mile that is located 35 miles east of his home. Manning the outside of the front row in the first 10-lap heat race, Tafoya pushed the eye-catching #51T to a second-place finish.

Mired deep in the field in 12th for the start of the 30-lap main event, the 2019 USAC/CRA Series Rookie of the Year immediately began working his way forward. When the race reached the 1/3 point, he was up to 10th. The now veteran racer stayed in that spot until just before the 20-lap mark when he advanced forward one position to ninth. By the time the race came to an end 10 laps later, he crossed the line in eighth for his best result of 2023.

After the above-mentioned races in Texas and Ohio, Tafoya will head to the “Sprint Car Capital of the World,” Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway, for USAC National Series events on June 2nd and 3rd.

Not contesting the full season in either series, Tafoya is currently 12th in the USAC/CRA points and 26th in the USAC National standings.

The Specialty Fasteners #51T team is exploring corporate partnership opportunities for the rest of the 2023 campaign. If you or your company would like to be a partner, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya’s great-looking shirts and hoodies are available online at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Tafoya has a great YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Gillaspy Construction, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Gasper Transportation, and Owen’s Insurance Services for supporting its racing program.

Eddie Tafoya PR